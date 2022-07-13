Blondie

  • By MATTHEW BARAKAT and DENISE LAVOIE - Associated Press

Legal experts are expressing skepticism that actress Amber Heard can persuade a Virginia judge to set aside a $10 million defamation verdict awarded to her ex-husband, Johnny Depp. Heard's lawyers filed a motion earlier this month seeking to set aside the verdict on multiple grounds. They argue that the verdicts are inconsistent and irreconcilable, especially since the jury awarded damages to both Depp and Heard: $10 million to him and $2 million to her for a separate counterclaim. They also say a case of mistaken identity with a juror should invalidate the verdict. Depp won his verdict last month after a jury said he was defamed by an op-ed piece Heard wrote in 2018.

  • AP

CBS' newsmagazine “60 Minutes” has topped the Nielsen prime-time ratings for the week of July 4, attracting roughly 6 million viewers. But the week wasn’t without fireworks — NBC’s presentation of the Macy’s Fourth of July fireworks show got 4.5 million viewers, the fourth most-watched show in primetime that week. As is typical with most summers, competition shows like “America’s Got Talent” and “Celebrity Family Feud” ruled the top 20, along with re-runs of shows like “FBI” and “Chicago Med.” Three episodes of “Tucker Carlson Tonight” on Fox News Channel also cracked the week’s top 20.

  • AP

Matt King, a co-founder of the Santa Fe-based arts collective Meow Wolf that has grown into an offbeat, interactive entertainment juggernaut, has died. He was 37. Meow Wolf spokeswoman Didi Bethurum on Tuesday confirmed King’s death. He died Saturday, but the cause and location of his death was withheld. Meow Wolf called King a “pioneer of immersive art” who “had a joy for creation that was electric and expansive.” Meow Wolf coined a new brand of family entertainment with its “House of Eternal Return” exhibition in Santa Fe that provides eye-popping psychedelic design work in a labyrinthine exhibit.

  • By MIKE HOUSEHOLDER - Associated Press

Author Casey Sherman, who grew up on Cape Cod, returns to both his true crime roots and hometown with his latest written effort. “Helltown: The Untold Story of a Serial Killer on Cape Cod” focuses on the case of Antone “Tony” Costa, a counterculture figure who was convicted of murdering two Providence, Rhode Island, women in 1969, and is suspected in at least two other slayings in the Massachusetts tourist hotspot. Associated Press reviewer Mike Householder says Sherman shines a light on the Costa killings in a unique and compelling way by marrying fact-based journalism with fictional storytelling.