King Charles III has been pictured taking up his new state duties in Buckingham Palace for the first time. The monarch is seen looking into his official red box which contains documents from the British Government and the Commonwealth. He is shown in front of a photo of his late parents, Elizabeth and Philip, before she became queen. During her own reign, Elizabeth was regularly pictured with her official red box. The image was taken in the Eighteenth Century Room at Buckingham Palace on Sept. 11.
- By ANDREW DALTON - AP Entertainment Writer
Oscar winner Louise Fletcher has died at age 88. Fletcher's agent tells The Associated Press Friday that she died at her home in France. She was 88. Fletcher set a new standard for screen villains with the role of Nurse Ratched opposite Jack Nicholson in 1975's “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest." Director Milos Fletcher chose the late-blooming star after many more prominent stars turned down the role. Fletcher won the Academy Award for best actress for the role. She would work steadily for the rest of her life, including guest spots on TV shows that saw her nominated for two Emmys.
- By The Associated Press
This week’s new entertainment releases include albums from Björk and Broadway's "Into the Woods,” the reunion of Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy in “Hocus Pocus 2” and a Showtime documentary about Sinéad O’Connor. Kerry Washington is behind the camera as an executive producer for Hulu’s “Reasonable Doubt,” with Emayatzy Corinealdi starring as a L.A. defense attorney who chooses results over protocol and has a complicated personal life. And “Blonde,” Andrew Dominik’s long-delayed, NC-17 rated epic and experimental film about Marilyn Monroe is finally here, available on Netflix starting Wednesday.
- Christie D’Zurilla - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Who needs to see Olivia Wilde’s “Don’t Worry Darling” when the dish from behind the scenes just gets more and more entertaining?
- Jami Ganz - New York Daily News (TNS)
Taylor Swift may soon fulfill her fans’ wildest dreams, headlining next year’s Super Bowl halftime show, according to one report.
- Jen Yamato - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
It was December 2009 when Australian actor Sam Worthington, unaware of how massively his role as an ex-Marine on a mission to a new planet was about to change his life, received a bit of advice from James Cameron.
- Rodney Ho - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution (TNS)
ATLANTA — While streaming seems to be taking over the world, Bounce TV, an Atlanta-based broadcast network tailored to Black audiences is quietly building its line up of original programs.
- Michael Phillips - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
Director Reginald Hudlin’s “Sidney” was made with the full and keenly interested cooperation of the Poitier family, following a template of access many documentaries favor or, in some cases, settle for.
- Michael Phillips - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
- By COLLEEN BARRY - AP Fashion Writer
Milan Fashion Week’s third day, mostly womenswear previews for next spring and summer, was all about transformation. Sometimes inner transformation, like at Gucci, or brand transformation, like at Missoni. And sometimes it was about upgrading the style game, like at Sunnei. Gucci’s creative director Alessandro Michele constructed a parallel universe on the runway Friday with a surprise theatrical reveal. For his Spring-Summer 2022-23 collection dubbed ‘’Twinsburg,’’ Michele staged side-by-side shows inside the Gucci Hub, each unbeknownst to the other, until a wall lifted revealing sets of twins in identical looks in synchronic stride. For the final walkthrough, the 68 sets of twins met in the center, grasping hands and reuniting.
- By COLLEEN LONG - Associated Press
Elton John is all-in on a plan to perform at the White House as part of what he says is his final concert tour. John is swinging by the South Lawn on Friday night for a show while he's in town. John last played the White House during a state dinner in 1998. A giant open-air tent and stage are set up on the White House lawn for the show. The 2,000-person guest list includes teachers, nurses, frontline workers and LGBTQ advocates. President Joe Biden wrote in 2017 about singing “Crocodile Rock” to his son Beau before Beau died of cancer at age 46.
- Rodney Ho - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution (TNS)
Rockabye Baby, which has been releasing lullaby versions of popular music for 16 years, is now releasing an album of 14 covers of some of Atlanta-based duo OutKast’s biggest hits.
- Christie D’Zurilla - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — Just as Los Angeles County dropped its mask requirement on public transit and in airports, that big bus known as “Dancing with the Stars” pulled into the station with a small COVID-19 outbreak after its premiere Monday.
Lynn Nottage on ‘Intimate Apparel’ premiering on PBS: ‘I want people to really think about the Black women narratives that have gone unrecognized’
- Karu F. Daniels - New York Daily News (TNS)
NEW YORK — Playwright Lynn Nottage described writing the opera adaption of her “Intimate Apparel” play as revisiting “an old friend” — and PBS viewers will get to experience the 2004 work which premieres Friday.
- Jami Ganz - New York Daily News (TNS)
Johnny Depp’s relationships have always made headlines.
- Muri Assunção - New York Daily News (TNS)
Celebrated British author Hilary Mantel died Thursday at age 70, her agent and publisher said in a joint statement Friday.
- By GARY GERARD HAMILTON - Associated Press
Ari Lennox's new album, “age/sex/location” masterfully takes listeners through the various stages of courting and infatuation. Lennox’s sophomore project was released earlier this month and includes includes features from fellow R&B stars Summer Walker, Chloe Bailey and Lucky Daye. It follows up 2019’s critically acclaimed “Shea Butter Baby.” Lennox says the new album “encompasses dating and its entirety, the ups and downs, the crushes that start off so light and sweet, but'' end "in pain, misery, horror.” The album's title alludes to a common questionnaire used by internet chatroom participants in the late 90s and early 2000s. During the album creation process, Lennox says rap superstar J. Cole encouraged her to start journaling to unlock her creativity.
- By DAVID SHARP - Associated Press
A bargain hunter at an estate sale in Maine came away with a purchase that's downright medieval. Will Sideri said he was looking for a KitchenAid mixer, bookshelf or vintage clothes but what caught his eye was a framed document. The 24-year-old soon learned the page contained Latin script and musical notations from about 700 years ago. Academics say it came from a Roman Catholic liturgy used in the Beauvais Cathedral in France, and dates to the late 13th century. It was a bargain for Sideri at $75. An expert on manuscripts says the document could be worth as much as $10,000.