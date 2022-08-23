Blondie

Who's who in 'House of the Dragon'? Here's our guide to the key characters

  • Tracy Brown - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

"Game of Thrones" introduced audiences to the various houses, great and small, that populate the lands in and around Westeros — starting with the Targaryens, Starks, Baratheons and Lannisters. Set almost 200 years before the events of the flagship series, "House of the Dragon," which premier…

Rapper Fetty Wap pleads guilty to conspiracy drug charge
Rapper Fetty Wap pleads guilty to conspiracy drug charge

  • AP

Rapper Fetty Wap has pleaded guilty to a conspiracy drug charge that carries a mandatory five-year prison sentence. The plea in Central Islip federal court occurred Monday. It came before U.S. Magistrate Judge Steven Locke, who had revoked his bond and sent him to jail two weeks ago. Locke took that step after prosecutors said he threatened to kill a man during a FaceTime call in 2021, violating the terms of his pretrial release in his drug case. The “Trap Queen” rapper was initially arrested last October on charges alleging he participated in a conspiracy to smuggle large amounts of heroin, fentanyl and other drugs into the New York City area.

Review: Cyberterrorism thriller ‘The Undeclared War’ imagines a plausible 2024 premise — but it’s not as gripping as it should be

  • Michael Phillips - Chicago Tribune (TNS)

A hit in England and now streaming on Peacock, the six-part Channel 4/Peacock coproduction “The Undeclared War” will likely find a smaller fan base here, especially younger ones (it’s rated TV-MA but the sexual and verbal content is aggressively discreet). It’s a frustrating watch, never cra…

Everything you need to know about the 2022 Emmys
Everything you need to know about the 2022 Emmys

  • By LYNN ELBER - AP Television Writer

Are you ready for some football? Fine, but the return of the NFL is why the 74th prime-time Emmy Awards have been drop-kicked from their usual Sunday berth to Monday. Television’s top awards rotate among the top four networks, and this year’s broadcast home, NBC, is giving Sunday, Sept. 11, to the Tampa Bay vs. Dallas game. After slogging through two years of pandemic-restricted ceremonies, the TV industry should be happy to put on its Monday best on Sept. 12. The Emmys will celebrate the best of TV, with Kenan Thompson of “Saturday Night Live” as host and “Succession” and “Ted Lasso” among the leading contenders.

TV Tinsel: Byron Allen glides from roller rinks to comedy to business to court shows

  • Luaine Lee - Tribune News Service (TNS)

People used to laugh at Byron Allen. They’re not laughing anymore. Allen began as a standup comedian while he was still in his teens occasionally selling gags to other comedians and performing in half-empty houses. At 18 he worked his way up to “The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson” and later…

Review: Terrified woman tracked through Western wilderness
Review: Terrified woman tracked through Western wilderness

  • By BRUCE DESILVA - Associated Press

In “Fox Creek,” a stranger asks retired sheriff Cork O’Connor to help him find his wife, who has run off to have an affair with a man named Henry Meloux. Since Henry, an Ojibwe healer, is 100 years old, Cork knows the story is hooey. Cork soon discovers that Dolores and Henry have fled into Minnesota’s Boundary Waters wilderness and are being hunted by a team of mercenaries. Author William Kent Krueger doesn’t reveal why they are being hunted until the very end. Associated Press reviewer Bruce DeSilva says the tale is riveting and that Kruger’s prose is both vivid and elegant.

Prince William, Kate relocate from London to Windsor cottage
Prince William, Kate relocate from London to Windsor cottage

  • AP

Prince William and his wife, Kate, will relocate their family from central London to more rural dwellings in Windsor. Palace officials say all three of their children will attend the same private school near their new home. William and Kate will move from Kensington Palace in west London to Adelaide Cottage, about a 10-minute walk from Windsor Castle, palace officials said in a statement. The move means that the family will be much closer to Queen Elizabeth II, who has lived in Windsor Castle since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4, will all start at the private Lambrook School in nearby Ascot in September.

Celebrity birthdays for the week of Aug. 28-Sept. 3
Celebrity birthdays for the week of Aug. 28-Sept. 3

  • By The Associated Press

Celebrities having birthdays during the week of Aug. 28-Sept. 3 include guitarist Steve Jones of the Sex Pistols, actor Keanu Reeves and singer Barry Gibb of the Bee Gees. Actor Salma Hayek turns 56, talk show host Dr. Phil hits 72, comedian-actor Lily Tomlin reaches 83 and singer Gloria Estefan turns 65. Some iconic singers have birthdays during the week, including Florence Welch of Florence and the Machine, Shania Twain and country singer LeAnn Rimes. Actor Cameron Diaz turns 50, actor Richard Gere turns 73 and actor Lea Michele turns 36.

Report: Bag found during Stockholm festival held real bomb

  • AP

Police in Sweden said a bag was found in a downtown Stockholm park during an annual cultural festival and added that the National Bomb Squad investigated it. The Swedish newspaper Aftonbladet, however, said it was a bomb. The finding prompted police to cordon off the area while traffic and uses were briefly re-directed. Police said Monday that “the technical investigation has been completed” but declined to comment on the content. Aftonbladet said it was a  bomb and it was found near the Cafe Opera, a famous nightclub.