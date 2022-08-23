Are you ready for some football? Fine, but the return of the NFL is why the 74th prime-time Emmy Awards have been drop-kicked from their usual Sunday berth to Monday. Television’s top awards rotate among the top four networks, and this year’s broadcast home, NBC, is giving Sunday, Sept. 11, to the Tampa Bay vs. Dallas game. After slogging through two years of pandemic-restricted ceremonies, the TV industry should be happy to put on its Monday best on Sept. 12. The Emmys will celebrate the best of TV, with Kenan Thompson of “Saturday Night Live” as host and “Succession” and “Ted Lasso” among the leading contenders.