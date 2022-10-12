Review: 'Dinosaurs': A trust-fund orphan tries to do good in a world out of whack, from the finalist for the 2020 National Book Award
- Ellen Akins - Star Tribune (TNS)
-
I heard Lydia Millet asked once, in an interview, why she'd left the literary world of New York, where she clearly thrived, and she said that it was too easy to be mean there, and she'd rather be nice — or words to that effect. And niceness is not generally considered a literary virtue, but …
- Meg James - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
LOS ANGELES -- In an industry teeming with publicity-hungry executives, the late Frank Biondi stood apart. An architect of modern-day Hollywood, he quietly shaped media companies into creative powerhouses.
Review: 'The River You Touch': A poet and river guide celebrates family life and the environment in a new memoir
- Michael Magras - Star Tribune (TNS)
-
There's enjoying nature, and then there's the desire to be one with it. Poet Chris Dombrowski is in the latter category. A native of Michigan, he left the world of his "forbearers' General Motors jobs" when he was 19 "in search of wild trout [and] vast systems of unfettered freestone water."…
More than 50 years ago, Michael Kutza created the film fest that still brings stars to Chicago. His new book is ‘Starstruck’
- Rick Kogan - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
-
CHICAGO -- Michael Kutza did not build any of the dozens of skyscrapers he can see from his apartment on the top floor of the downtown high rise in which he lives. But what he accomplished as the founder and energetic director of the Chicago International Film Festival has helped shape the c…
Review: 'Departure Stories': A moving memoir by a Minnesota native about her complicated childhood, and her complicated mother
- Marion Winik - Star Tribune (TNS)
-
In the acknowledgments of her thoughtful and moving memoir, "Departure Stories," Elisa Bernick thanks a mentor who counseled her not to turn her story into a novel. Readers, too, will want to thank this person, because the originality of the approach taken here is a big part of the book's ch…
Review: 'Hester': In this retelling of Hawthorne's 'The Scarlet Letter,' a gifted seamstress embroiders color into a society shrouded in its sins
- Lorraine Berry - Star Tribune (TNS)
-
Laurie Lico Albanese's "Hester" opens as Isobel Gamble arrives in the port of Salem in the early 1820s, after leaving Scotland. Isobel has a gift for the colors she uses in embroidery and dressmaking, but she has hidden the true extent of her talent: a form of synesthesia that allows her to …
- Jenna Ross - Star Tribune (TNS)
-
Celeste Ng wishes she could call it a dystopia. That's how she used to think about the dark world she was crafting in her new novel, "Our Missing Hearts."
- Kelli Skye Fadroski - The Orange County Register (TNS)
-
Throughout his five decades at Rolling Stone, the magazine’s co-founder Jann Wenner wrote hundreds of articles and spent time with some of the biggest names in music — Mick Jagger, Paul McCartney, Bruce Springsteen, John Lennon and Bob Dylan, to name a few — and politics, too, including pres…
Review: 'Sinister Graves': The third in the Cash Blackbear series focuses on missing Native women and children
- Carole E. Barrowman - Star Tribune (TNS)
-
"Trauma doesn't make you stronger," says Cash Blackbear in Marcie R. Rendon's remarkable "Sinister Graves," set in Minnesota in the 1970s. "You do that yourself." And Cash should know. She spent her childhood shunted from one white foster home to another, one beating to another, eventually c…
- Samantha Dunn - The Orange County Register (TNS)
-
LOS ANGELES -- Never mind these autumn temperatures: Call this the spring of María Amparo Escandón’s novel, “L.A. Weather.”
The following are Wednesday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
- Alexandra Del Rosario - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
LOS ANGELES — Blake Shelton is ready to leave behind the turning chairs of NBC's "The Voice" and will conclude his reign as the show's longest-serving coach after Season 23.
- Kenan Draughorne - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Less than a week after Kanye West sat down with Tucker Carlson for a two-part, two-hour conversation that aired on Fox News, clips have surfaced that add more troubling layers to the already-controversial interview.
- Nina Metz - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
-
The first memory I have of seeing Angela Lansbury perform was on Broadway as the dazzling and outsized titled character in the 1983 revival of “Mame.” She was glorious.
- Carlos De Loera - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
It turns out Greyson Chance wasn't alone.
- Charles McNulty - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
NEW YORK — What a difference a performer makes!
- Charles McNulty - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Angela Lansbury, who achieved widespread fame as the star of the long-running CBS series “Murder, She Wrote” and was the recipient of six Tony Awards (including an honorary one bestowed this year) was never to be confused with any other performer. A royal in exile, astringently self-possesse…
- Alexandra Del Rosario - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Personalities of the stage, television and film scenes came together Tuesday to celebrate the life of acting legend Angela Lansbury, who died Tuesday. The beloved “Murder, She Wrote” and five-time Tony Award winner died “peacefully in her sleep” at her home in Los Angeles. She was 96.
- Shaddi Abusaid - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution (TNS)
-
ATLANTA — Alleging he was racially profiled when Clayton County officers questioned him at Atlanta’s airport last year, comedian Eric Andre is suing the county, its police chief and several people involved in the police department’s “jet bridge interdiction program.”
- Valerie J. Nelson - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
LOS ANGELES — Angela Lansbury, a Tony Award-winning actress who conquered Broadway in the glamorous roles movie studios never gave her and captured television viewers as the star of the hit series “Murder, She Wrote,” has died at her home in Los Angeles.
- Stephen Battaglio - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Legendary Entertainment President Chris Albrecht has been put on administrative leave after details of a 1991 incident during his tenure at HBO surfaced in an upcoming book.
- By The Associated Press
-
Audible best-sellers for week ending October 7th.