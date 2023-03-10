The following are Friday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
"Saturday Night Live" crew members have threatened to go on strike if they can't reach a contract agreement with their employer, NBC, by the end of this month.
- Alexandra Del Rosario - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — This year's awards season has come to an abrupt end for Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
"The Tonight Show" host Jimmy Fallon made a surprise appearance on NBC's "The Voice" this week to send off outgoing coach Blake Shelton with a little bit of musical high jinks.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Over the weekend, Drew Barrymore said in an interview with the Los Angeles Times that her therapist once dropped her because of her excessive alcohol consumption.
- By RONALD BLUM - AP Baseball Writer
Flashy footwear is a feature of this year's World Baseball Classic. Stadium Custom Cleats has provided about 42 specially designed shoes for three dozen players. The company oius owed by Alex Katz, a pitcher for Israel at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics and at this year’s WBC. Puerto Rico closer Edwin Díaz has trumpets in a reference to his intro music. Israel outfielder Joc Pederson has bright silver cleats with blue Stars of David. Katz came up with the idea in 2016 when was chastised by a minor league coordinator.
- Joseph Wilkinson - New York Daily News (TNS)
NEW YORK — The Cure will play their first North American tour since 2016 this summer, highlighted by three shows at Madison Square Garden in mid-June.
- By The Associated Press
The best actress category at the 95th Oscars is full of great awards season drama, from the surprise nomination of Andrea Riseborough to the potential history to be made if Michelle Yeoh wins on March 12, which is all but assured if not for a Cate Blanchett upset. Five-time nominee Michelle Williams is also in the mix, as is Ana de Armas for her performance in the divisive “Blonde.” The Oscars will be held Sunday, March 12, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. The ceremony begins at 8 p.m. Eastern and be broadcast live on ABC.
- Peter Sblendorio - New York Daily News (TNS)
The 2023 Oscars are setting up for a dramatic finish.
- Chris Hewitt - Star Tribune (TNS)
Last month, "Saturday Night Live" fake news host Colin Jost said ads should trumpet, "Who's going to get slapped this year?" But one thing we can feel confident about is that Austin Butler, Michelle Yeoh and their peers will make it through the 95th Academy Awards without having to apply ice packs.
- Moira Macdonald - The Seattle Times (TNS)
Ke Huy Quan, his voice trembling with emotion, accepted his best supporting actor award from the Screen Actors Guild on Feb. 26 with a moving speech. "When I stepped away from acting, it was because there were so few opportunities," he said. "And now, tonight, here we are, celebrating James …
- Jonah Valdez - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Cara Delevingne is four months sober after seeking treatment for substance use disorder.
- Emily St. Martin - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
RuPaul, the queen of drag, is urging Americans to vote "these stunt queens out of office" in response to the recent wave of legislation banning drag shows.
- Emily St. Martin - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Mo'Nique's Netflix special is set to premiere less than a year after her discrimination suit against the streaming giant was settled out of court.
- By The Associated Press
It’s always fun when a category is filled with first-time nominees at varying stages of their careers. Best actor seems to be a three way race between Austin Butler, Colin Farrell and Brendan Fraser, with each having scored notable wins from guilds and critics groups, though there is always a chance for Billy Nighy or Paul Mescal to upset come Oscar night. The Oscars will be held Sunday, March 12, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. The ceremony is set to begin at 8 p.m. Eastern and be broadcast live on ABC.
- By WAYNE PARRY - Associated Press
Several Atlantic City casino dealers with cancer, and others who fear they may develop it, are asking New Jersey lawmakers to ban smoking in the state's casinos. A second hearing was held Thursday in Trenton on a bill that would close a loophole in the state's indoor smoking law that allows smoking on 25% of a casino floor. The casinos fear they will lose business and customers if smoking is banned, but workers say they should not have to risk their lives in order to make a decent living. The bill has not yet been voted upon, but Gov. Phil Murphy has promised to sign it if it passes.
- Publishers Weekly - Tribune News Service (TNS)
Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, March 4, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by Circana BookScan © 2023 Circana.
- Yvonne Villarreal - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — When I opened my Bravo group chat on Wednesday to say I was heading to Schwartz & Sandy's, the bar and restaurant co-owned by "Vanderpump Rules" stars Tom Schwartz and Tom Sandoval, the phone pings were swift: "Lucky! Pls report your findings. Tx." Others were less diplomatic.
- By The Associated Press
- Tribune News Service (TNS)
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — Sorry, Little Monsters: Lady Gaga will not be performing at Sunday's 95th Academy Awards ceremony.
‘UnPrisoned’ review: Kerry Washington leans into her comedic instincts as a woman reconnecting with her estranged dad
- Nina Metz - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
“I wasn’t born into a family so much as I was hatched,” is how Tracy McMillan has described her origin story. Her mom was a “20-year-old Minnesota girl with a really bad drinking problem,” and her dad was a “Billy Dee Williams type who committed crimes for a living.” Mom dipped out early on,…
- Rich Heldenfels - Tribune News Service (TNS)
-
- Rodney Ho - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution (TNS)
-
ATLANTA — Georgia native and Sugarland singer Jennifer Nettles isn’t a fan of dating shows and can’t imagine being a participant.