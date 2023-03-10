Blondie

Sports
World Baseball Classic players get artsy with custom cleats

  • By RONALD BLUM - AP Baseball Writer

Flashy footwear is a feature of this year's World Baseball Classic. Stadium Custom Cleats has provided about 42 specially designed shoes for three dozen players. The company oius owed by Alex Katz, a pitcher for Israel at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics and at this year’s WBC. Puerto Rico closer Edwin Díaz has trumpets in a reference to his intro music. Israel outfielder Joc Pederson has bright silver cleats with blue Stars of David. Katz came up with the idea in 2016 when was chastised by a minor league coordinator.

2023 Oscars: What to know about best actress nominees

  • By The Associated Press

The best actress category at the 95th Oscars is full of great awards season drama, from the surprise nomination of Andrea Riseborough to the potential history to be made if Michelle Yeoh wins on March 12, which is all but assured if not for a Cate Blanchett upset. Five-time nominee Michelle Williams is also in the mix, as is Ana de Armas for her performance in the divisive “Blonde.” The Oscars will be held Sunday, March 12, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. The ceremony begins at 8 p.m. Eastern and be broadcast live on ABC.

Here's what to look for at the 95th Oscars (hint: no slaps)

  • Chris Hewitt - Star Tribune (TNS)

Last month, "Saturday Night Live" fake news host Colin Jost said ads should trumpet, "Who's going to get slapped this year?" But one thing we can feel confident about is that Austin Butler, Michelle Yeoh and their peers will make it through the 95th Academy Awards without having to apply ice packs.

2023 Oscars: What to know about the best actor nominees

  • By The Associated Press

It’s always fun when a category is filled with first-time nominees at varying stages of their careers. Best actor seems to be a three way race between Austin Butler, Colin Farrell and Brendan Fraser, with each having scored notable wins from guilds and critics groups, though there is always a chance for Billy Nighy or Paul Mescal to upset come Oscar night. The Oscars will be held Sunday, March 12, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. The ceremony is set to begin at 8 p.m. Eastern and be broadcast live on ABC.

Dealers with cancer beg for Atlantic City casino smoking ban

  • By WAYNE PARRY - Associated Press

Several Atlantic City casino dealers with cancer, and others who fear they may develop it, are asking New Jersey lawmakers to ban smoking in the state's casinos. A second hearing was held Thursday in Trenton on a bill that would close a loophole in the state's indoor smoking law that allows smoking on 25% of a casino floor. The casinos fear they will lose business and customers if smoking is banned, but workers say they should not have to risk their lives in order to make a decent living. The bill has not yet been voted upon, but Gov. Phil Murphy has promised to sign it if it passes.

This week's bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

  • Publishers Weekly - Tribune News Service (TNS)

Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, March 4, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by Circana BookScan © 2023 Circana.

