For sale: Rome villa restored by Texas princess auctioned
  • By FRANCESCO SPORTELLI and NICOLE WINFIELD - Associated Press
  • Updated

ROME (AP) — A villa in the heart of Rome that features the only known ceiling painted by Caravaggio is being put up for auction by court order after the home was restored by its last occupants: a Texas-born princess and her late husband, a member of one of Rome’s aristocratic families.

Case against Jussie Smollett focuses on how 'hoax' unraveled
  • By DON BABWIN and SARA BURNETT - Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) — Prosecutors' case against Jussie Smollett has focused on how Chicago police say they determined that what they initially believed was a horrific hate crime was actually a fake assault staged by the ex-"Empire" actor with help from two brothers.

Crew member sues Alec Baldwin, others over 'Rust' shooting
  • By MORGAN LEE - Associated Press

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Authorities pursued new leads Tuesday on possible sources of live ammunition involved in actor Alec Baldwin's fatal shooting of a cinematographer on the New Mexico set of a western movie, as they searched the premises of an Albuquerque-based firearms and ammunition supplier.

Gucci heirs says ‘House of Gucci’ narrative is inaccurate
  • By LINDSEY BAHR - AP Film Writer

The Gucci family is not pleased with the depiction of their relatives in the new film “ House of Gucci.” In a statement issued this week, they said the narrative is “anything but accurate” and that the filmmakers did not consult them at all.

Review: Paul Verhoeven gives us nunsense with 'Benedetta'
  • By MARK KENNEDY - AP Entertainment Writer

Christmas is just around the corner and Paul Verhoeven has left a present for us during this hallowed season: A film with lesbian nuns, full-frontal nudity, tons of sex, Catholic hypocrisy and brutal self-flagellation. Happy birthday, Jesus!

  • Katie Walsh - Tribune News Service (TNS)

The ecstatic agonies (or is it the agonizing ecstasies?) that have become the signature of legendary Dutch filmmaker Paul Verhoeven, are on full display in his historical religious epic, “Benedetta,” a tale of sex, suffering and the sacrament. In Judith C. Brown’s 1986 book, “Immodest Acts,”…