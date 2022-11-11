Blondie

HarperCollins union begins strike, citing wages, diversity
HarperCollins union begins strike, citing wages, diversity

  • By HILLEL ITALIE - AP National Writer

Some 250 copy editors, marketing assistants and other employees at HarperCollins Publishers went on strike Thursday, with the two sides differing over wages and benefits, diversity policy and union protection. It was a rare work stoppage in the book publishing industry, where HarperCollins is the only company among the so-called “Big Five” to have a labor union. The HarperCollins union, Local 2110 of the United Auto Workers, struck for one day last summer and this time plans to stay out indefinitely until an agreement is reached. Employees had been working without a contract since April.

Review: Bill Frisell’s jazz quartet emphasizes interplay
Review: Bill Frisell’s jazz quartet emphasizes interplay

  • By STEVEN WINE - Associated Press

Guitarist Bill Frisell’s new jazz quartet album emphasizes interplay and the collective colors created, rather than solos or flashy riffs. Frisell often plays a supporting role, generously sharing the spotlight with Gerald Clayton on piano, Johnathan Blake on drums, and Gregory Tardy on woodwinds. In a review, The Associated Press’ Steven Wine says the foundation of the set is simultaneous improvisation as the musicians build on Frisell’s skeletal compositions and react to each other measure by measure. As longtime fans know, Frisell can play anything while sounding like no one else. The album, titled “Four,” will be released Friday.

Music Review: Lous and the Yakuza moves into love on 'IOTA'
Music Review: Lous and the Yakuza moves into love on 'IOTA'

  • By BEATRICE DUPUY - The Associated Press

Congolese-Belgian singer and rapper Lous and the Yakuza is moving into love and leaving behind all the trauma and pain she sang about in her first album, “Gore.'' The artist has released her second album “IOTA” where she melds her loves, including anime and manga, writes Associated Press reviewer Beatrice Dupuy. Her latest endeavor explores a fresh new tone as she delves into softer themes in her music. The songstress gives us a glimpse into her softer side with songs like “Ciel" and “Yuzu Ballade." The album is out Friday.

This week's bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

  • Publishers Weekly - Tribune News Service (TNS)

Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, Nov. 5, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan © 2022 NPD Group.

Why 'The Good Fight' is the Trump era's best political drama: It understood liberals

  • Matt Pearce - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

The great American TV shows about politics — which should now include Paramount+ legal drama "The Good Fight," whose finale aired Thursday — tend to focus on liberals rather than conservatives. In scripted TV, the real partisan divide is where those liberals fall on the earnest-to-cynical spectrum.

Review: 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' puts the women in charge

  • Chris Hewitt - Star Tribune (TNS)

Let's start at the end. The mid-credits sequence after the finale of the excellent "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" is the best thought-the-movie-was-over-but-it-isn't moment in the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe, which has spent 14 years teaching us to stick around for extras.

TV shows to watch this week: James Corden shines in 6-part 'Mammals'

  • Neal Justin - Star Tribune (TNS)

"Mammals": James Corden's decision to step away from "The Late, Late Show" may seem like a weird move — until you catch him in this six-part dramedy. He plays a chef whose idyllic life comes crashing down after learning that his wife is sleeping around. "Mammals," created by Tony-winner Jez …

A Jewish detective bows on TV during a wave of antisemitism
A Jewish detective bows on TV during a wave of antisemitism

  • By MARK KENNEDY - AP Entertainment Writer

Viewers of “The Calling” will quickly learn the new show isn’t your typical police procedural. Just two minutes in, the lead detective of a fresh murder bows quietly over the body — and prays. Detective Avraham Avraham is an unusual figure in the New York Police Department, a scholar of human behavior from his study of philosophy and his Orthodox Jewish faith. Peacock’s “The Calling,” which stars Jeff Wilbusch, is the latest series from showrunner, writer and executive producer David E. Kelley, with Oscar and Emmy-winning Barry Levinson directing the first two episodes.

Q&A: Tony Kushner on playing therapist to Steven Spielberg
Q&A: Tony Kushner on playing therapist to Steven Spielberg

  • By JAKE COYLE - AP Film Writer

“The Fabelmans” is Steven Spielberg’s most autobiographical movie, but the introspection it required wasn’t done in isolation. The film, rather, grew out of conversations between Spielberg and his longtime collaborator Tony Kushner, the “Angels in America” playwright who had penned three of Spielberg’s best films: “Munich,” “Lincoln” and “West Side Story.” As Spielberg reflected on his childhood memories, he had, essentially, one of the most decorated therapists anyone’s ever had: a Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright turned amateur psychiatrist. Kushner says he also used his own childhood memories to make the film. “The Fabelmans” opens in select theaters Friday.