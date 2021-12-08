Blondie

Sound Advice: Cable or satellite box can provide picture-in-picture functionality

  • Don Lindich - Tribune News Service (TNS)

Q. I'm looking for a TV or monitor with good old picture-in-picture, and I am having no luck. It will replace my current 37-inch Vizio and I want to buy something in the 45-55 inch range. I don't use the tuner and just need something with an HDMI input and an RGB input (for my computer.)

10 books we love

  • Star Tribune - Star Tribune (TNS)

Star Tribune's our top critics share their favorite books of the year:

Both sides rest in Josh Duggar child pornography trial

  • AP

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — The defense rested Tuesday in the Arkansas federal trial of former reality TV star Josh Duggar after a prosecutor sharply questioned a computer expert during the state’s cross-examination.

Rose McGowan's lawsuit against Harvey Weinstein dismissed

  • By ANDREW DALTON - AP Entertainment Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed by actress Rose McGowan alleging that Harvey Weinstein engaged in racketeering to silence her and derail her career before she accused him of rape.

Defense rests after Jussie Smollett repeatedly denies 'hoax'

  • By DON BABWIN and SARA BURNETT - Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) — Jussie Smollett on Tuesday repeatedly denied he staged a racist, anti-gay attack on himself for publicity, telling a prosecutor as the trial neared its end that “there was no hoax on my part” and that two brothers who testified against him are “liars.”

Met Opera to present Blanchard's 'Champion' in April 2023

  • AP

The Metropolitan Opera will present its premiere of Terence Blanchard’s first opera, “Champion,” about closeted gay boxer Emile Griffith, in April 2023 following the success of the composer’s “Fire Shut Up in My Bones” on the opening night of this season.

Publisher scraps plans to release book by Chris Cuomo

  • By HILLEL ITALIE and DAVID BAUDER - Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — A planned book by Chris Cuomo has been canceled as fallout continues for the former CNN host who had privately helped his brother, former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, respond to sexual harassment allegations.