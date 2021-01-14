Blondie

My worst moment: People assume Lou Diamon Phillips is fluent in Spanish thanks to ‘La Bamba.’ He’s not and it led to a chaotic few hours on the set of ‘Che.’

  • Nina Metz Chicago Tribune (TNS)

The Fox drama “Prodigal Son,” back for a second season, puts a different spin on the police procedural, with a young criminal psychologist teaming up with his father, a convicted serial killer, to unravel the latest case. Lou Diamond Phillips costars as Gil Arroyo, the police lieutenant who …

Norah O'Donnell: 'Journalism is more important than ever'
Norah O'Donnell: 'Journalism is more important than ever'

  • By JOHN CARUCCI Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Norah O’Donnell has seen a lot during her career, including her award-winning coverage of the sexual assaults in the Air Force, the Las Vegas mass shooting, and interviews with world leaders. Yet, the CBS Evening News anchor says she’s “never covered a year in my entire journ…

Sound Advice: SU-G700 integrated amplifier an all-time favorite

  • Don Lindich Tribune News Service (TNS)

Q. I want to build a stereo system based on either the Polk Audio Legend L200 bookshelf speakers or the L600 towers. I will need an amplifier, a network player and a CD player, no turntable. Cost is no object, I want the good stuff! What do you recommend?

Review: Buried treasure, impending war and loss in ‘The Dig’
Review: Buried treasure, impending war and loss in ‘The Dig’

  • By LINDSEY BAHR AP Film Writer

Just before the outbreak of the World War II, a small-time archeologist was hired by a local woman to excavate her land. The thought was that it possibly contained some Viking remnants. But what was unearthed in the mounds out in the fields was far more significant than they could have imagi…