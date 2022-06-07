For the first full season since the death of George Floyd reignited a conversation about race and representation in America, Broadway responded with one of its most diverse Tony slates yet. Multiple Black artists were nominated in every single performance category, including three of five featured actors in a musical and four of six featured actresses in a play. There are 16 Black performance nods out of 33 slots — a very healthy 48%. The new crop of nominees also boasts more women and people of color in design categories. The Tony Awards will be held June 12.