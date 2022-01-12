- Michael Ordoña - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Edmond Rostand's "Cyrano de Bergerac" is a classic outsider tale. Cyrano is brilliant, a poet, a romantic and the greatest swordsman anyone knows — yet because of his abnormally large proboscis, he's the subject of ridicule (when out of earshot; who would dare insult him in front of his nose…
My worst moment: ‘Righteous Gemstones’ creator and star Danny McBride and the challenge of promoting a movie you know is bombing with audiences
- Nina Metz - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
Few writer-actors have had as consistent a run of shows on HBO as Danny McBride, whose odes to idiocy began with his series “Eastbound & Down,” followed by “Vice Principals” and currently with “The Righteous Gemstones,” a portrayal of a dysfunctional family of televangelists and megachur…
- Kate Feldman - New York Daily News (TNS)
“The Righteous Gemstones” threads a thin line: making fun of megachurches without alienating their parishioners.
- Robert Lloyd - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
New to Hulu as of Monday is "The Golden Palace" — 24 episodes dropped at once — which shares a theme song and three actresses with "The Golden Girls," a show about four widows sharing a house in Miami. Set in an age of padded shoulders and roomy pants, it is an old-fashioned, multicamera aff…
- Don Lindich - Tribune News Service (TNS)
Q. I see I’ve missed the boat picking up the Hanasco Sonic Electric toothbrushes on Amazon. Since I’m buying for two males, the pink won’t work and that is all that is left in stock. Is there anywhere else I can buy the black version? I’m willing to pay more!
What we’re reading: A pair of memoirs about fresh starts are two of the best books of 2022. Already?
- Christopher Borrelli - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
I’ve been reading about transformation.
- Moira Macdonald - The Seattle Times (TNS)
A new year, a new stack of paperbacks (ideally). Here are six fresh picks; mostly fiction, all promising.
- Michael Magras - Star Tribune (TNS)
NONFICTION: A legendary newspaper journalist looks back at the formative years of his career.
- May-lee Chai - Star Tribune (TNS)
A deeply moving cri de coeur about the power of love to fight despair.
- Cory Oldweiler - Star Tribune (TNS)
A heartfelt tale about a mother and daughter separated in parallel universes brought about by the power of language.
- Mike Alberti - Star Tribune (TNS)
Jean Chen Ho's virtuosic debut collection of short stories follows relationships over three decades.
- Laurie Hertzel - Star Tribune (TNS)
"The Unfamiliar Garden," the second novel in Benjamin Percy's speculative fiction series "Comet Cycle," begins with the mysterious disappearance of a child, Mia, in a forest outside Seattle. Right about that time, a comet shoots past Earth, emitting a strange fungus that begins to absorb pla…
- Eric Webb - Austin American-Statesman (TNS)
AUSTIN, Texas — We first ask Noah Hawley: “How are you feeling?”
- Hamilton Cain - Star Tribune (TNS)
A sublime, erudite memoir explores the connection between grief and love.
The following are Wednesday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
- Christie D’Zurilla - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Elvis Costello has given his 1979 hit “Oliver’s Army” a dishonorable discharge from the ranks of songs he will play in concert.
- By The Associated Press
Nonfiction
- Josh Rottenberg - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — For the first time since 2018, Hollywood's biggest night will have an emcee.
- Peter Sblendorio - New York Daily News (TNS)
The Academy Awards will follow a different script in 2022.
Against US travel advisory, Kanye West planning Russia trip to meet and perform ‘Sunday Service’ for Vladimir Putin
- Karu F. Daniels - New York Daily News (TNS)
Kanye West is headed to the Kremlin.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
A penny for Whoopi Goldberg’s thoughts on the new Maya Angelou quarter?
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Lily James was hopeful that Pamela Anderson would be involved in Hulu’s new miniseries “Pam & Tommy,” but had no such luck getting the former “Baywatch” star onboard.