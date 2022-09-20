The following are Tuesday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
- By ANDREW KATELL - Associated Press
-
A Russian mega-pop star’s criticism of President Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine has set off intense reactions on social media. It also is posing a critical question: Will her disapproving Instagram post mark a turning point in Russian public opinion? At the risk of being branded a traitor, Russian singer Alla Pugacheva used her famous voice to describe the homeland that gave her its highest civilian honors as “a pariah” and said its soldiers were dying for “illusory goals.” The 73-year-old Pugacheva is the most prominent Russian celebrity to question the war, and her post threatened to undo months of carefully crafted propaganda.
- Alexandra Del Rosario - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are expanding their family with a fourth baby on the way.
- Jonah Valdez - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
After director Woody Allen hinted at retirement, his representative quickly walked back the director’s comment Monday morning.
- By BRIAN WITTE - Associated Press
-
A Baltimore judge has ordered the release of Adnan Syed after overturning Syed’s conviction for a1999 murder that was chronicled in the hit podcast “Serial.” Circuit Court Judge Melissa Phinn ordered that Syed’s conviction be vacated and approved the release of the now-41-year-old who has spent more than two decades behind bars. Syed has always maintained that he never killed his ex-girlfriend, Hae Min Lee. The case received widespread attention in 2014 when “Serial” focused on Lee’s killing and raised doubts about some of the evidence prosecutors had used. Last week, prosecutors filed a motion saying that a lengthy investigation had uncovered new evidence that could undermine the 2000 conviction of Syed.
- Kevin C. Johnson - St. Louis Post-Dispatch (TNS)
-
ST. LOUIS — Post Malone fell hard for St. Louis, literally, after he stepped into a hole that took him down in front of a packed house Saturday night at Enterprise Center.
- Ebony Williams - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution (TNS)
-
ATLANTA — Singer Shawn Mendes made a major donation to bring the Wonder of Music program to patients at the Hospital for Sick Children in Toronto.
- Tommy Cummings - The Dallas Morning News (TNS)
-
DALLAS — Jeremy Allen White has been cast as Kerry Von Erich in A24′s upcoming biopic on the Von Erich family, "The Iron Claw."
- By JANET McCONNAUGHEY - Associated Press
-
The Grammy-nominated rapper Mystikal has pleaded not guilty to charges accusing him of raping and choking a woman at his Louisiana home and of possessing several drugs. Attorney Joel Pearce says the 51-year-old performer whose given name is Michael Tyler is innocent of all charges. Tyler entered the pleas on Monday in Ascension Parish court in Gonzales. Pearce says he has not been able to get copies of the two indictments, but they were read in court. Pearce says the next hearing is on Oct. 17, and prosecutors said they plan to bring up Tyler's 2003 guilty plea to sexual battery as evidence of prior crimes.
- Adam Graham - The Detroit News (TNS)
-
In one of the final conversations I had with my mom, she made a joke about "Hider in the House."
- Rodney Ho - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution (TNS)
-
ATLANTA — The estate for late country legend and longtime Atlanta resident Kenny Rogers is placing some of his memorabilia and personal effects up for auction next month.
- Chris Jones - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
-
CHICAGO — The smash hit Goodman Theatre production of “Good Night, Oscar” is headed to Broadway in the spring with most of its original Chicago cast — including its acclaimed star, Sean Hayes, likely to be a formidable contender in the upcoming awards season.
- By JONATHAN LANDRUM Jr. - AP Entertainment Writer
-
When poet Amanda Gorman was invited to read a newly developed poem at the U.N. General Assembly, the young sensation took a deep look at how societal issues like hunger and poverty have impacted Earth’s preservation. Gorman wanted to express the impact of unity through her poetic words on the opening day of the 77th session Monday in New York. The 24-year-old created the poem titled “An Ode We Owe” in hopes of bringing all nations together to tackle various issues of disparity along with preserving the planet. In an interview with The Associated Press, she says the world's problems may seem monumental, but they're “too large to be stepped away from.”
- By ANITA SNOW - Associated Press
-
Andrew Sean Greer’s “Less Is Lost” is the highly anticipated follow up to his 2018 Pulitzer Prize winning novel “Less,” a satire about an American abroad who travels the globe from Mexico to Germany to Japan to avoid going to an ex-boyfriend’s wedding. Like that earlier novel, which was lauded for its musical prose, “Less is Lost” is affecting and funny. This time, gay middle-aged author Arthur Less has launched a road trip across the United States in a van, stopping at literary gigs to raise enough money to pay a decade of back rent on his late lover’s home.
- By NICHOLAS PAPHITIS - Associated Press
-
In movie theatres and pubs, on giant screens and smartphones, people watched and pundits droned on as Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral in London flooded the airwaves live across time zones and continents. On the other side of the English Channel in staunchly republican France, broadcasters scrapped normal programming to carry up to 12 hours of live footage Monday. Sipping her drink in an English pub in Paris, Martine Paranthoen said she had “a little bit of a tight heart ... because for me the queen was immortal.” In South Africa, some of the coverage was accompanied by discussions on how — or even whether — the queen's life should be celebrated in the former British colony.
- Neal Justin - Star Tribune (TNS)
-
Queen Elizabeth II's final act was one of her most unifying.
- Glenn Whipp - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Steven Spielberg was onstage at Toronto's Princess of Wales Theatre, talking about the End or, more precisely, how his new movie memory piece, "The Fabelmans," isn't quite the End or a signal that he's retiring, but simply an acknowledgment that the clock is ticking.
- Kate Feldman - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Oscar-winning director Woody Allen, who has been ostracized from most of Hollywood over renewed allegations of sexual abuse by his daughter, Dylan Farrow, says he’s done with movies.
- Tracy Brown - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
“House of the Dragon” has made it abundantly clear that Westeros is not the most progressive place. Its deep patriarchal traditions mean that even the Realm’s most powerful woman, Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, cannot escape the duty to marry and eventually bear children.
- Luaine Lee - Tribune News Service (TNS)
-
Hollywood weddings are often opulent productions. But not Elodie Yung’s. The star of Fox’s “The Cleaning Lady” which returns this week, Zoomed part of her nuptials.
- By DOUGLASS K. DANIEL - Associated Press
-
A new story from the annals of World War II is titled “The Mosquito Bowl.” The author, Buzz Bissinger, is known for his bestseller about high school football, “Friday Night Lights.” In “The Mosquito Bowl,” Bissinger writes about five top college football players who find themselves in a pickup game on the insect-infested island of Guadalcanal in 1944. They are among the U.S. Marines training for the bloody invasion of Okinawa. In a review for The Associated Press, Douglass K. Daniel says “The Mosquito Bowl” explores the hearts and souls of those who risked everything for their country, men defining some of the qualities that have made America great.
- By MARK KENNEDY - AP Entertainment Writer
-
Acres of water lilies will bloom on Wall Street this fall, at least digitally. A massive, immersive exhibition celebrating French artist Claude Monet will make its U.S. debut in downtown New York starting in November, promising a multisensory experience putting visitors virtually inside his iconic flowers. “Monet’s Garden: The Immersive Experience” will splash the Impressionist pioneer’s paintings across walls and floors of a spacious, one-time bank building and boost the immersiveness by adding scents, music and narration in multiple languages. The exhibit begins Nov. 1 at the Seamen’s Bank Building at 30 Wall Street and runs until Jan. 8.
- By The Associated Press
-
Celebrities having birthdays during the week of Sept. 25-30 include actor-rapper Donald Glover, singer Trey Anastasio of Phish and model Cheryl Tiegs. Rapper Lil’ Wayne turns 40, singer Avril Lavigne hits 38 and singer Jerry Lee Lewis reaches 87. Other celebs with big days include actor Kieran Culkin, Chrissy Metz from “This Is Us” and singer Halsey. Comedian and podcast host Marc Maron turns 59, singer-guitarist Stephan Jenkins of Third Eye Blind turns 58 and writer-director-actor John Sayles reaches 72. Actor Catherine Zeta-Jones turns 53 during the week while her husband, actor Michael Douglas, turns 78.