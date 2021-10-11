The following are Monday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
- By HILLEL ITALIE - AP National Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — As U.S. forces left Afghanistan this summer and the Taliban seized control, Hillary Rodham Clinton responded not just as a former secretary of state but in a capacity she never imagined for herself — as a novelist seeing her first work of fiction anticipate current events.
- By DANICA KIRKA - Associated Press
LONDON (AP) — Paul McCartney has revisited the breakup of The Beatles, flatly disputing the suggestion that he was responsible for the group’s demise.
- Indianapolis Business Journal
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay is talking with officials in several cities about the possibility of creating a museum to display the pop culture memorabilia that he’s spent millions of dollars collecting over the past 20 years.
- AP
MOSCOW (AP) — Russian news reports say an actor has died in an accident during a scene change at Moscow's Bolshoi theater.
- By LEANNE ITALIE - AP Entertainment Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — Kim Kardashian West, sporting a hot pink catsuit, skewered everyone from her mom's boyfriend to her famous sex tape and estranged husband Kanye during her first turn hosting “Saturday Night Live.”
- By MIGUEL LEGOAS, The Augusta Chronicle
AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Many children hear their parents sing, but newborn baby Israel Hambrick of Augusta is one of very few who will be able to say that his first time hearing his father sing was at the final audition for one of America’s biggest singing competitions.
- By MONIKA SCISLOWSKA - Associated Press
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — A peeling portrait of Frederic Chopin purchased at a flea market in Poland hung modestly in a private house for almost three decades before an expert dated the painting to the 19th century, when the Polish piano composer lived.
