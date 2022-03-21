Crankshaft

Crankshaft
Ye no longer performing at Grammys
Ye no longer performing at Grammys

  • AP

NEW YORK (AP) — Ye will not be performing at the Grammys this year. A report published in The Blast said that the musician was told Friday that his act had been pulled from the show, which are set to take place on April 3.

Maryland native lands role on ‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’

  • By JOHN-JOHN WILLIAMS IV, The Baltimore Sun

BALTIMORE (AP) — When Liris Crosse found out that she landed a recurring role on NBC’s “Law & Order: Organized Crime” she was trying to find a parking spot near her Brooklyn apartment. She broke down when she received the call from her agent and acting coach.

Virginia Museum of Fine Arts receives $60 million gift

  • By LYNDON GERMAN, Richmond Times-Dispatch

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The Virginia Museum of Fine Arts announced that longtime patrons James and Frances McGlothlin gifted the museum a sizable donation of artwork and funds worth an estimated $60 million.

Colorado railroad operator poised to operate Old Tucson site

  • AP

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — A company that operates historic railroads in Colorado and North Carolina is poised to take over operations of Old Tucson, a western-themed attraction that served as a film set for classic movies, television productions and commercials, officials said.

Actor, producer, M.D., Ken Jeong to address Tulane grads
Actor, producer, M.D., Ken Jeong to address Tulane grads

  • AP

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Comedian and physician Ken Jeong will be the keynote commencement speaker at the university in New Orleans where he did research for a year after going through his medical residency at a local hospital.

Ari Wegner: The other woman behind ‘The Power of the Dog’
Ari Wegner: The other woman behind 'The Power of the Dog'

  • By LINDSEY BAHR - AP Film Writer

Next week, Ari Wegner could make Oscar history. The 37-year-old Australian has a very good shot at being the first woman to win an Academy Award for best cinematography for helping create the indelible images of “The Power of the Dog” alongside director Jane Campion.