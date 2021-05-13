- Adam Graham The Detroit News (TNS)
DETROIT — When it was announced earlier this month that Keegan-Michael Key would host this weekend's "Saturday Night Live," the Detroit-raised star responded to the news with four simple words.
- Brandon Sapienza New York Daily News (TNS)
Ellen DeGeneres announced the end of her daytime talk show on Wednesday. While the show will be remembered for its funny bits, charitable moments of giving and plenty more, the show’s 19-year run is also be marred by its awkward moments.
- Meredith Blake Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Many regrettable fads from the early aughts are back in style these days: cicadas, recall elections, low-rise jeans.
- Mikael Wood Los Angeles Times (TNS)
The songs come nearly as fast as the jokes in "Girls5eva," Peacock's just-launched streaming sitcom about a B-list late-'90s girl group that gets back together when a present-day rap star named Lil Stinker samples its biggest hit.
- Kate Feldman New York Daily News (TNS)
Two women walk into a Las Vegas ballroom. One walks and talks like she belongs there; she feels comfortable under the harsh fluorescent lights. The other is eyeing the exits warily, marking a plan to escape from the tacky tourists and the sound of coins against metal slots. Both make a livin…
The following are Thursday's television listings for the local PBS stations:
- By JOCELYN NOVECK AP National Writer
“All politics are local,” the saying goes. That’s a guiding principle in “The Perfect Candidate,” in which a doctor runs for town council purely to get the muddy dirt road in front of a medical clinic paved.
- Christie D’Zurilla Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Chrissy Teigen has apologized for bullying Courtney Stodden a decade ago. But that doesn’t mean the two are all buddy-buddy now. Stodden suspects Teigen is acting out of self-interest rather than sincere regret over sending comments like “I can’t wait for you to die.”
- By HERBERT G. McCANN Associated Press
CHICAGO (AP) — Pervis Staples, whose tenor voice complimented his father’s and sisters’ in the legendary gospel group The Staple Singers, has died, a spokesman announced Wednesday. He was 85.
- Michael Ordoña Los Angeles Times (TNS)
To convey the experience of the young-adult romance “Finding You,” here are some characters: There’s protagonist Finley Sinclair, a tall, blond violinist; heartthrob actor Beckett Rush and unfeeling manager-father Montgomery Rush; Beckett’s shallow co-star Taylor Risdale; and there are regul…
- Wendy Lee Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Spotify said on Wednesday that it reached an exclusive multiyear licensing deal with popular podcast "Armchair Expert," adding to the streaming service's growing repertoire of audio programs.
- Karu F. Daniels New York Daily News (TNS)
It looks like this is the end for “This Is Us.”
- Stephen Battaglio Los Angeles Times (TNS)
"CBS This Morning" is bringing some big names to fill in at its studio roundtable while co-host Tony Dokoupil is out on parental leave.
- Christie D’Zurilla Los Angeles Times (TNS)
After Ellen DeGeneres announced the impending end to her long-running daytime show Wednesday, social media hailed the woman they saw as getting the ball rolling: Dakota Johnson.
- Michael Ordoña Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Colton Underwood, the first star of "The Bachelor" franchise to come out, says he was blackmailed before he announced last month that he is gay.
- Tracy Swartz Chicago Tribune (TNS)
Actress Torrey DeVitto is leaving the NBC drama “Chicago Med” she confirmed Wednesday, days after making her relationship with Chicago Cubs manager David Ross Instagram official.
ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Fans of the Greek soccer team Olympiakos forced their way into the grounds of the ancient Acropolis in Athens Wednesday during celebrations for winning this year’s championship.
- By ASHRAF KHALIL Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — Famed actor Phylicia Rashad is returning to her alma mater as the new dean of the Howard University College of Fine Arts.
Laverne Cox’s character in ‘Promising Young Woman’ dubbed by male voice actor in Italy: ‘Straight-up act of violence’
- Muri Assunção New York Daily News (TNS)
Universal Pictures International is apologizing for casting a male actor to voice Laverne Cox’s character in “Promising Young Woman.”
- Jim Harrington The Mercury News (TNS)
Phish is still planning to hit the road in 2021.
- Christi Carras Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Good 4 u, Olivia Rodrigo.
- Michael Rietmulder The Seattle Times (TNS)
Seattle is sending another one to the Hall.