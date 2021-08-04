Crankshaft

Entertainment
AP

What to stream: 'Val' and the best of Kilmer

  • Katie Walsh Tribune News Service (TNS)

“Val,” a deeply personal and intimate documentary about the actor Val Kilmer, arrives on Amazon Prime Friday after bowing at the Cannes Film Festival in July and playing theatrical engagements for the past two weeks. A cinematic memoir of sorts, “Val” is a film that Kilmer has wanted to make…