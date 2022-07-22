- Neal Justin - Star Tribune (TNS)
-
In 1977, ABC won the network ratings war for the first time, thanks in no small part to "Charlie's Angels" and "Three's Company," two hits that relied heavily on Farrah Fawcett and Suzanne Somers modeling one tight outfit after another. It was the birth of jiggle TV.
- Jon Bream - Star Tribune (TNS)
-
Lyle Lovett listens with fond curiosity to his 5-year-old twins, but they don't pay attention to his music.
The following are Friday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
- AP
-
Taurean Blacque, an Emmy-nominated actor who was known for his role as a detective on the 1980s NBC drama series “Hill Street Blues,” has died. He was 82. Blacque’s family announced in a statement Thursday that he died in Atlanta following a brief illness. The New Jersey-native had guest roles on television series including “Sanford and Son,” “What’s Happening,” “Good Times,” “Taxi” and “The Bob New Hart Show.” Blacque’s biggest breakthrough came when he joined the cast of the critically acclaimed show “Hill Street Blues,” where he portrayed the streetwise detective named Neal Washington. The exact cause of Blackque's death was not disclosed.
- Kristen Johnson - The News & Observer (Raleigh) (TNS)
-
RALEIGH, N.C. — Acclaimed actress Evan Rachel Wood is coming home to Raleigh this summer to perform on the stage where she got her start.
- August Brown - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
If you've spent too much time lately watching garbage TV and feeling miserable about the state of the world, so has Billie Eilish.
- Kenan Draughorne - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Kate McKinnon was one of several cast members to step away from "Saturday Night Live" earlier this year. It wasn't an easy decision for McKinnon, who had been a mainstay on the sketch comedy show for 10 years after joining in Season 37.
Review: ‘Anything’s Possible’ on Prime Video, a teen rom-com with a difference is a promising directorial debut from Billy Porter
- Michael Phillips - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
-
Billy Porter’s classy, heartfelt directorial debut “Anything’s Possible,” premiering on Prime Video Friday, doesn’t work miracles. But it does work, and in ways more interesting than the average streaming teen rom-com with one eye on heart, the other on life lessons for the young and the smitten.
- Gina Salamone - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Those behind this year’s Kennedy Center Honors have found what they’re looking for in Irish rockers U2 and four other artists.
‘The Last Movie Stars’ review: HBO’s portrait of Paul Newman and Joanne Woodward plays out as some of the most irresistible hours of TV this year
- Michael Phillips - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
-
Long before the line “Who are those guys?” became a running gag in “Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid,” the public wondered the same thing about Paul Newman and Joanne Woodward.
- Adam Graham - The Detroit News (TNS)
-
Billy Porter's version of high school life makes the fashion-forward kids in "Clueless" look like the orphans in "Annie." The Tony and Emmy winning "Pose" star's students in "Anything's Possible" are dressed to impress, sporting fabulous wardrobes that are more Broadway than biology class, e…
- Adam Graham - The Detroit News (TNS)
-
The latest from Jordan Peele, a big time action movie and a high school love story with a twist are among the week's new movies.
- AP
-
The Mississippi Department of Corrections says a string quartet has brought classical music into a prison. Two violinists, a viola player and a cellist from First Baptist Church of Jackson performed for an audience of 68 inmates. It happened Tuesday at Central Mississippi Correctional Facility in Pearl. The musicians played hymns such as “Amazing Grace” and classical works by Bach, Beethoven and Mozart. They also played selections from “The Sound of Music,” “Raiders of the Lost Ark” and “The Lion King.” The cello player in the quartet, Sarah Beth Mullen, says music is a language everyone can understand.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Jordan Peele politely but firmly said nope to a fan who suggested he might be the best horror director in the history of the genre.
- Chris Riemenschneider - Star Tribune (TNS)
-
MINNEAPOLIS — The glory days of seeing Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band for under $150 are apparently over.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
A performance venue in Minneapolis canceled a Dave Chappelle stand-up show on Wednesday shortly before the comedian was scheduled to take the stage.
- By DENISE LAVOIE - AP Legal Affairs Writer
-
Amber Heard has notified a Virginia court that she intends to appeal the $10 million judgment she was ordered to pay ex-husband Johnny Depp during a high-profile defamation trial. Heard’s lawyers filed a notice of appeal Thursday in Fairfax County Circuit Court, where a six-week trial featured riveting testimony from both Heard and Depp. Depp sued Heard for libel over a December 2018 op-ed she wrote in The Washington Post describing herself as “a public figure representing domestic abuse.” Depp’s lawyers alleged he was defamed by the article even though it never mentioned him by name. Heard filed counterclaims, alleging that Depp’s former lawyer defamed her by publicly characterizing her abuse allegations as a hoax.
- Tribune News Service (TNS)
-
Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, July 16, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan © 2022 NPD Group.
- Kate Feldman - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Amber Heard plans to ask a Virginia court to throw out a jury’s verdict against her in Johnny Depp’s defamation lawsuit over domestic violence allegations.
- August Brown - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
LOS ANGELES — In a new court filing, concert promotion giant Live Nation contends that it cannot be found liable in the fatal stabbing of L.A. rapper Drakeo the Ruler at the Once Upon a Time in L.A. festival in December.
- Kenan Draughorne - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Ricky Martin's nephew on Thursday withdrew his claims that he was harassed by the 50-year-old singer after calling off their affair.
- Rodney Ho - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution (TNS)
-
ATLANTA — Georgia resident Alana Thompson, the 16-year-old made famous a decade ago with the reality show "Here Comes Honey Boo Boo," is planning to undergo weight-loss surgery in hopes of getting healthier.
- By LINDSEY BAHR - AP Film Writer
-
“Anything’s Possible,” which debuts on Amazon Prime Video Friday, is a milestone for transgender representation in film — a studio-produced celebration of an empowered Black trans girl. The rom-com, written by Ximena García Lecuona, checked off a lot of boxes for Billy Porter who makes his directorial debut with the film, including the fact that it was set in his hometown of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. To star in the film, Porter cast Eva Reign, a newcomer who had been trying to get her foot in the door for years. Reign said the film is especially important for telling a story about a happy trans character.