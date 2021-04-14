- By SYLVIA HUI Associated Press
-
LONDON (AP) — When Prince Philip’s funeral takes place on Saturday, it will be more than a focal point for national mourning. Many will also be watching for any signs of reconciliation between Prince Harry and the royal family, especially with his elder brother Prince William.
The following are Wednesday's television listings for the local PBS stations:
- By The Associated Press
-
Serena Williams has signed a deal with Amazon Studios under which she will create scripted and non-scripted programming, including a docuseries that follows her exploits on and off the court, the tennis star said Tuesday.
Vax Live concert to be hosted by Selena Gomez, with Jennifer Lopez and Foo Fighters among performers
- Peter Sblendorio New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Some of music’s top stars will come together in harmony for a special concert in support of COVID-19 vaccines.
- By DAVID BAUDER AP Media Writer
-
NEW YORK (AP) — People have been stuck at home for a year due to COVID-19 restrictions, with movie theaters closed, concert venues closed, restaurants closed, sports attendance restricted — yet television viewing is down?
- Steve Marble Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Gloria Henry, the effervescent mother on the television series “Dennis the Menace” who patiently rolled with her son’s well-meaning but mischievous antics, has died at her home in Los Angeles.
- By The Associated Press
-
Nonfiction
- Adam Tschorn Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
LOS ANGELES — In entertainment industry terms, the latest collaboration by longtime friends Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg — the U.S. rollout of a cannabis and lifestyle brand called Houseplant — was a blockbuster.
- By HILLEL ITALIE AP National Writer
-
NEW YORK (AP) — Some last thoughts from Rep. John Lewis will be published this summer.
- Christi Carras Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Hollywood heavyweights are rallying to save ArcLight Cinemas after the owner of the beloved theater chain announced that its doors would not reopen after the COVID-19 pandemic took an extreme financial toll on the moviegoing industry.
- Christi Carras Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Two of Hollywood's biggest former child stars have welcomed a child of their own.
- By The Associated Press
-
Book Title by Author Name - ISBN - (Publisher)
- By The Associated Press
-
Movies US charts:
- By MARK KENNEDY AP Entertainment Writer
-
NEW YORK (AP) — Mick Jagger and Dave Grohl have teamed up for a hard-rock pandemic anthem called “Eazy Sleazy.”
- Peter Sblendorio New York Daily News (TNS)
-
More “Bridgerton” is on the way at Netflix.
- Josh Rottenberg Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
A quietly poetic drama about people living all but invisibly on the margins of American society, director Chloe Zhao's "Nomadland" has made a considerable amount of noise — and been anything but a fringe player — in this year's topsy-turvy awards season.
- Brandon Sapienza New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Phoebe Bridgers thought she knew the end of her guitar when she smashed it at the end of her performance during a February episode of “SNL,” but GLAAD had other ideas and they ended up becoming $101,500 richer.
- Karu F. Daniels New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Bruno Mars has another hit song under his belt.
‘Parasite’ director Bong Joon-ho addresses anti-Asian violence, tells what filmmakers can do to stop hate and racism
- Karu F. Daniels New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Three-time Academy Award winner Bong Joon-ho thinks filmmakers have to do their part to help stamp out hate and racism.
- Karu F. Daniels New York Daily News (TNS)
-
There’s a new twist to “American Idol” this season.
- Katie Walsh Tribune News Service (TNS)
-
Debuting this week on HBO Max, the five-part docuseries “Pray, Obey, Kill,” is a new crime series that fuses the trends of true crime and Nordic noir. Directed by Henrik Georgsson, who also directed episodes of the blockbuster Danish/Swedish crime series “The Bridge,” “Pray, Obey, Kill” tell…
NEW YORK (AP) — The Reuters news service has promoted Alessandra Galloni to be its new editor-in-chief, making her the first woman to take that role in the company's 170-year history.