The following are today’s and Sunday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
- By JOE REEDY - AP Sports Writer
What started as a dare during the NFL Scouting Combine has morphed into something much more for Rich Eisen. The NFL Network host participated in his 18th “Run Rich Run” dash last Saturday at the Rose Bowl. Eisen donned his suit and tie to run the 40-yard dash at the iconic stadium, which is celebrating its centennial. This year’s “Run Rich Run” will air during Saturday’s coverage of the final day of the NFL draft on NFL Network.
- By BARRY WILNER - AP Pro Football Writer
Sebastian Maniscalco got the chance to be onstage at the NFL draft and, along with former Bears star running back Matt Forte, announce the team’s second-round selection Friday night. The Chicago-based comedian, who is appearing in Las Vegas this weekend and during May, understood why Bears management didn't allow him to actually make the pick. He wonders if the Bears should have let him decide, given their recent struggles on the field.
- AP
What is billed by organizers as the world’s largest powwow is being held in person in Albuquerque for the first time since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. The Gathering of Nations is returning following all-virtual powwows in 2020 and 2021. Friday's festivities included a grand entrance, with hundreds of dancers forming a procession that filled the arena at the state fairgrounds. The event wraps up late Saturday with the crowning of Miss Indian World. In 2019, the Gathering of Nations drew more than 80,000 people from across the U.S., Canada and Mexico. Organizers say it also led to an economic impact of $24 million.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — Stagecoach Music Festival promoter Goldenvoice has banned the Confederate flag and other “divisive symbols” from the desert festival this year in an effort to be more inclusive.
- Jami Ganz - New York Daily News (TNS)
Rose Leslie supports her husband Kit Harington’s sobriety but says she won’t mother her former “Game of Thrones” co-star to keep him on the wagon.
- Mikael Wood - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
The Morgan Wallen comeback train is picking up speed.
- Kai Grady - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — Andrew Garfield confirmed that he was doing exactly what everyone thought in that viral photo from this year’s Academy Awards: texting his friends about the infamous Oscars slap.
Dolly Parton says she’d ‘accept gracefully’ a Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nomination, 6 weeks after declining it
- Muri Assuncao - New York Daily News (TNS)
Hello, she’s Dolly — and she has changed her mind.
- Marissa Evans - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Oprah Winfrey will never forget first reading about Gary Fowler.
- Nina Metz - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
CHICAGO —The 30th anniversary of the Great Chicago Flood of 1992 was two weeks ago, and it was a crisis that submerged the Loop in 124 million gallons of water from the river when an abandoned subterranean tunnel was breached during repairs to one of the bridges downtown.
- Jami Ganz - New York Daily News (TNS)
She’ll have the time of her life — again.
- By The Associated Press
This week’s new entertainment releases include a new album from Arcade Fire, a documentary about Sheryl Crow that's described as an “intimate story of song and sacrifice” and a four-part documentary about the Three Mile Island nuclear disaster. Also on the small screen is “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds” on The Paramount+ series which is set during the pre-Capt. Kirk years of the U.S.S. Enterprise. If creepy satire is more your speed, check out Hanna Bergholm’s “Hatching,” a Finnish body horror fairy that pokes holes in the gnawing fear of all perfectionists, especially girls on the verge of puberty.
- By ALICIA RANCILIO - Associated Press
A new series on HBO Max depicts the true crime case of the 2001 murder of Kathleen Peterson, a North Carolina woman found dead at the bottom of her staircase. Her husband Michael was convicted in her death and the case is the subject of a documentary series “The Staircase.” Despite the hours of television already devoted to the story, this new series, starring Colin Firth and Toni Collette, offers a fresh perspective by fleshing out Kathleen and the personal lives of the five children who were forever affected. We also meet the documentary crew who spent countless hours following Michael and his family, and had their own opinions.
- AP
Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar week of 5/2/2022
- Pam Kragen - The San Diego Union-Tribune (TNS)
SAN DIEGO — When San Diego Musical Theatre announced plans to produce Lin-Manuel Miranda's Tony-winning, salsa-infused musical "In the Heights" this spring, it turned to some seasoned Latin musical pros to bring the story to life.
Mexican guitar legend Javier Batiz, who mentored Carlos Santana, rocks on at 77: 'I want to die on stage!'
- George Varga - The San Diego Union-Tribune (TNS)
SAN DIEGO — Mexican rock 'n' roll pioneer Javier Bátiz believes divine intervention led him to start playing guitar in 1956 at the age of 12, shortly before he launched his groundbreaking Tijuana band, Los TJ's. Now, at 77-going-on-17, Bátiz cites the same greater force for his longevity.
- Karu F. Daniels - New York Daily News (TNS)
Camila Cabello will spread her wings and represent her culture with her latest endorsement deal.
- By JOHN CARUCCI - Associated Press
The most commonly held taboo in the arts is uttering the word “Macbeth” inside a theater. Daniel Craig and Ruth Negga don’t buy it. Shakespeare’s tragedy was said to be cursed before its first performance more than 500 years ago. Since then, the superstition forbids the show’s title to ever be spoken inside of a theater. Instead it’s referred to as “the Scottish play.” Before taking the stage for opening night of the Broadway revival on Thursday, Craig and Negga were more brazen, preferring not to buy into the superstition that some tragedy will occur if someone says it inside the theater.