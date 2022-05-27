- By JILL LAWLESS - Associated Press
Four decades after ABBA last performed live, audiences can once again see them onstage, in the innovative digital concert "ABBA Voyage." The show opens to the public on Friday, the day after a red-carpet London premiere attended by superfans, celebrities and the king and queen of Sweden. The four members of ABBA were also there, appearing together for the first time in years. The band appears onstage at the specially built ABBA Arena as digital avatars, created by special effects firm Industrial Light and Magic. The 90-minute show features classics including “Mamma Mia,” “Knowing Me, Knowing You,” “SOS” and “Dancing Queen.” ABBA member Bjorn Ulvaeus says it's fantastic to see the “emotional connection between the avatars and the audience."
- By The Associated Press
The Cannes Film Festival is one of the most colorful spectacles in the world — all Cote d’Azur sunshine, palm trees and glittering ballgowns. But the soul of Cannes will always exist in black and white. For the 75th edition of Cannes, which wraps Saturday with the presentation of the Palme d’Or, Associated Press photographer Petros Giannakouris has stalked the red carpet and paced the Croisette seeking glimpses of classic Cannes. In his images past and present eras collide, evoking the timeless allure of the world’s largest film festival.
- By ANDREW WELSH-HUGGINS and PATRICK ORSAGOS - Associated Press
New exhibits at museums in Ohio and California are celebrating the upcoming centenary of the birth of Charles “Sparky” Schulz, the man who created the comic strip Peanuts. Lucy Shelton Caswell is founding curator of the Billy Ireland Cartoon Library & Museum at Ohio State University in Columbus, Ohio. She calls Schulz a genius who liked to make people laugh. Benjamin Clark is curator of the Charles M. Schulz Museum in Santa Rosa, California. He says Schulz stripped cartoons to their basic elements without losing any of their expressiveness. At its height Peanuts ran in more than 2,600 newspapers worldwide.
- By LOUISE DIXON - Associated Press
Robert De Niro was the honored guest at the 28th annual amfAR Gala Cannes, where one lucky guest won an auction to have lunch with the actor and a piece of his family history. One of the most anticipated events of the Cannes Film Festival, over 800 guests attended Thursday’s exclusive dinner, auction and after party in Antibes where guests were entertained with performances from Christina Aguilera, Ricky Martin and Charli XCX. De Niro kicked off the bidding on the lunch with him and by the time it was over, 500,000 euros ($537,025) had been raised to support amfAR’s AIDS research efforts. The lot also includes a painting by De Niro's father.
- Karu F. Daniels - New York Daily News (TNS)
Justin Timberlake is waving “bye, bye, bye” to his music.
- By ANDREW DALTON - AP Entertainment Writer
Andy “Fletch” Fletcher, keyboardist for British synth pop giants Depeche Mode for more than 40 years, has died at age 60. The band announced the death of the founding member on its official social media pages. A person close to the band said Fletcher died Thursday from natural causes at his home in the United Kingdom. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly. Fletcher formed Depeche Mode along with fellow synthesizer players Vince Clarke and Martin Gore, and lead singer Dave Gahan, in Basildon, England, in 1980. He would go on to play on hits including “Just Can't Get Enough,” “People are People" and “Personal Jesus.”
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
After 19 seasons, thousands of celebrity interviews, hundreds of pranks, countless dance breaks and nearly two decades, "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" has officially come to an end.
- Christie D’Zurilla - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Amber Heard fought back against questions from one of Johnny Depp‘s attorneys Thursday as she returned to the stand on the final day of testimony in the former spouses’ long-running defamation case.
- Randall Roberts - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Andy Fletcher, a founding member of multiplatinum synth-pop band Depeche Mode, has died. He was 60.
- Neal Justin - Star Tribune (TNS)
MINNEAPOLIS — During nearly 40 years of investigative journalism, "Frontline" has crisscrossed the world, reporting on everything from the rise of Vladimir Putin in Russia to the fall of apartheid in South Africa.
- By JAKE COYLE - AP Film Writer
Just days removed from finishing her latest film and hours after arriving in Cannes, Claire Denis sits down in a poolside hotel restaurant and warmly pronounces herself “a mess.” Denis’ latest, the Denis Johnson adaptation “Stars at Noon,” has been percolating in her for more than a decade. But the French filmmaker was only compelled to make it after the author’s death in 2017. “Stars at Noon," starring Margaret Qualley, marks Denis' first time in the Cannes Film Festival's competition lineup since your feature film debut “Chocolat” in 1988.
- Peter Sblendorio - New York Daily News (TNS)
Amber Heard said she wants ex-husband Johnny Depp to “leave me alone” and described feeling “humiliated” throughout their defamation trial as she returned to the witness stand Thursday for a final day of testimony.
No, Quinta Brunson isn’t going to make an ‘Abbott Elementary’ episode about the Texas school shooting
- Kate Feldman - New York Daily News (TNS)
Quinta Brunson wants everyone to go back to school on the enjoyment factor of mass shootings.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Late-night TV host Jimmy Kimmel struggled to keep his composure Wednesday while speaking about the shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that killed two teachers and 19 children.
- By The Associated Press
- By JAKE COYLE - AP Film Writer
Baz Luhrmann was first in Cannes exactly 30 years ago with his debut “Strictly Ballroom,” which he recalls barely making a sound at the festival. That’s emphatically not the case for “Elvis,” an operatic opus about the larger-than-life music legend that premiered Wednesday in Cannes with all the clamor of a carnival. For a mythologized icon often recalled either in “King of Rock ‘n’ Roll” camp or as an epitome of cultural appropriation, Luhrmann’s “Elvis” seeks to make alive Presley’s power as a radical artistic force forged in Black blues and gospel whose unconventionality posed a threat to mainstream America.
- Kate Feldman - New York Daily News (TNS)
Newark, New Jersey, native Ray Liotta, best known for playing Henry Hill in “Goodfellas,” has died.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
During nearly two decades on air, "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" set itself apart from other daytime talk series by relentlessly pranking its staff, studio audience and celebrity guests.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Ray Liotta, who broke out in Hollywood in the mob classic “Goodfellas” and starred in “Field of Dreams,” has died. He was 67.
- Anousha Sakoui - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — Emily D. Baker is exasperated. In the penultimate week of Amber Heard and Johnny Depp's defamation trial, Baker at times rises from her seat in her home studio or fans herself with a small blue book of the federal rules of evidence as she delivers a steaming critique of Heard's…
- Daniel Flatley - Bloomberg News (TNS)
The U.S. Navy lent Tom Cruise F/A-18 Super Hornets for the new “Top Gun” movie. The only catches: The studio paid as much as $11,374 an hour to use the advanced fighter planes — and Cruise couldn’t touch the controls.
- Tribune News Service (TNS)
