- By The Associated Press
Guitar icon Carlos Santana collapsed on stage during a show in Michigan and was rushed to a hospital, later blaming the episode on forgetting to eat or drink water. Santana, 74, was “doing well” Wednesday after being taken from his show at Pine Knob Music Theatre in Clarkston, some 40 miles northwest of Detroit, to the emergency department at McLaren Clarkston for observation Tuesday night, manager Michael Vrionis in a statement. “Just taking it easy,” the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer posted to Facebook just after midnight. “Forgot to eat and drink water so I dehydrated and passed out. Blessings and miracles to you all.”
- AP
Italian singer Raffaella Carrà has had a square in Spain’s capital named in her honor a year after she died. Madrid’s town hall held a ceremony on Wednesday to inaugurate the square with a plaque for the musical artist who died last July at age 78. She became a staple of Italian television while also conquering fans in Spain and Latin American in the mid-1970s. She won over legions of gay fans both in Italy and the Spanish-speaking world. Her new square coincides with the celebration of Madrid Pride week.
Margo Jefferson feels ghosts around her. The Chicago-born writer of ‘Negroland’ spends a day with us visiting some of them.
- Christopher Borrelli - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
CHICAGO — Margo Jefferson, who has worked a half-century as one of the more formidable and composed critics of American culture, watched the city unwind from the back seat of an SUV. We moved slowly through traffic, maneuvering from the Loop to Wicker Park. She doesn’t get back here often an…
- Peter Larsen - The Orange County Register (TNS)
When the third season of FX’s horror comedy “What We Do in the Shadows” ended in October, energy vampire Colin Robinson was – spoiler alert – dead.
- Justin Chang - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
The visually entrancing volcano documentary "Fire of Love" chronicles a magnificent obsession and might even make that obsession your own. It didn't have to work terribly hard in my case. I was already a budding volcanophile when I decided, at age 8, that I'd never seen anything more beautif…
- Lorraine Ali - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Brett Gelman is no stranger to characters. As in, "he's a real character."
- Jim Harrington - Bay Area News Group (TNS)
Summer comes with a soundtrack.
- Tribune News Service (TNS)
The top 10 DVD rentals at Redbox kiosks for the week of June 27:
- Chris Barsanti - Star Tribune (TNS)
GRAPHIC NOVELS: Families, friends and complications
- Curt Schleier - Star Tribune (TNS)
NONFICTION: One man's journey in search of a spiritual home.
- Patrick Condon - Star Tribune (TNS)
FICTION: This frank, funny debut novel follows three thirtysomething pals as they ride the ups and downs of relationships and careers over a few months in Detroit.
- Malcolm Forbes - Star Tribune (TNS)
FICTION: A collection of perceptive and engaging stories about women dealing with emotional turmoil in their lives.
- Michael Schaub - Star Tribune (TNS)
FICTION: A triumphant debut collection about a Penobscot family forced to endure a string of terrible crises.
The following are Wednesday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
“Harry Potter” author and British billionaire J.K. Rowling quipped that she’ll purchase Macy Gray‘s “entire back catalogue” after the “I Try” singer made controversial remarks in line with Rowling’s beliefs on gender identity.
- Peter Sblendorio - New York Daily News (TNS)
Metallica’s members were rocked by the way “Stranger Things” incorporated one of their heavy metal hits.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Universal Pictures approves of Gen Z dressing up in suits and coming out in droves to see "Minions: The Rise of Gru" as part of a new TikTok craze. But some movie theaters have found the trend despicable.
- By The Associated Press
Audible best-sellers for week ending July 1st.
- By LINDSEY BAHR - AP Film Writer
The names might not be especially well-known today, but in the 1970s and 80s, French scientists Katia Krafft and Maurice Krafft were to volcanoes what Jacques Cousteau was to oceans. The married couple traveled the world for some 20 years in pursuit of their studies, capturing the spectacle with 16mm cameras and writing colorfully about their findings until their deaths in 1991 on Mount Unzen in Japan. Their story, and passionate love for volcanoes, is documented in the evocative and playful documentary “Fire of Love,” which debuts this week in theaters in New York and Los Angeles and expands in the coming weeks.
- Jami Ganz - New York Daily News (TNS)
Highland Park, Illinois, native Rachel Brosnahan is reacting to the massacre that ended six lives during what should have been a celebratory Fourth of July parade Monday in the Chicago suburb.
- By BRUCE DESILVA - Associated Press
In “The Lemon Man,” Dublin, Ireland, hitman Patrick Callen discovers a baby after killing its drug-dealing father. Unwilling to leave the child behind in the filthy apartment, he takes it with him. Soon, he finds himself struggling to change diapers and trying to figure out what babies eat. But caring for a baby and working as a hitman is not a good mix, and the complications that arise threaten to get Patrick killed. Associated Press reviewer Bruce DeSilva says Keith Bruton’s debut is a fast-paced crime novel that is both hilarious and hardboiled, its main character both ruthless and oddly sympathetic.
- By MATT OTT - AP Business Writer
The union representing more than 250 HarperCollins workers says those employees have overwhelmingly voted to strike if the publisher doesn’t meet their demands for a fair contract. New York-based United Auto Workers Local 2110 said that 99% of the workers, mostly women, voted to authorize a strike over higher pay and benefits, diversity and stronger union protection. The union gave no deadline. Workers say their average salary of $55,000 is not enough to keep up with inflation nor meet the cost of living in the cities where they work. A spokesperson for HarperCollins said the publisher does not comment on negotiations.
- By THOMAS ADAMSON - AP Fashion Writer
Birds tweeted -- not fashionistas -- the day Chanel brought its couture guests to the calm of the Bois de Boulogne forest. On Tuesday morning, bleary-eyed VIPs walked across tons of white sand through the Etrier de Paris equestrian center on the leafy outskirts of Paris, past lines of spinning wheels and inflatable capsules as nature, fashion and art mingled. Gentle colors, lines and shapes, punctuated by moments of dazzling buttons, floaty plumes and large hats was the simple formula for Virginie Viard. The French designer was in a soft mood for couture this season, letting subtle twists do the talking.