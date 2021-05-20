Crankshaft

Crankshaft
0
0
0
0
0

Entertainment
AP

Steve McQueen finds the heroes next door in 'Small Axe' anthology

  • Glenn Whipp Los Angeles Times (TNS)

Steve McQueen began his filmmaking career with movies about an Irish Republican Army militant starving himself to death ("Hunger"); sexual addiction ("Shame"); and the curse of American slavery (the Oscar-winning "12 Years a Slave"). Someone advised him to be careful and make something more …