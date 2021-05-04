Miranda Lambert With Her Friends Jack Ingram and Jon Randall to Perform Intimate Acoustic Show for Tractor Supply Neighbor’s Club Members
Tommy West, a music producer, singer and songwriter who played a role in the short-lived career of musician Jim Croce, died of complications associated with Parkinson's disease, his family said. He was 78.
- By HILLEL ITALIE AP National Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — Nothing like a prominent life in public service to help your other career as a romance novelist.
- Chuck Barney The Mercury News (TNS)
SAN JOSE, Calif. — In the early days of the pandemic, most of us probably couldn’t have predicted what a reliable quarantine companion TV would become.
- Tribune News Service (TNS)
Following is a partial schedule of coming movies on DVD. Release dates are subject to change:
- Tribune News Service Tribune News Service (TNS)
A painful real-life drama about a prisoner at Guantanamo Bay and an Irish crime comedy top the DVD releases for May 11.
- Don Lindich Tribune News Service (TNS)
Q. A friend recently gave me a pair of ADS CN-6 bookshelf speakers, both of which have audible faults caused by rats. One tweeter makes an improper bird-tweet sound on high notes, and one woofer has rat nibbles in the cone. I am using them with a Denon AVR-1200 receiver and they still perfor…
- Darcel Rockett Chicago Tribune (TNS)
CHICAGO – On the soundstage of WTTW is a portal to Someplace Else, which is home to a number of characters the older generation may remember, but the younger generation will enjoy with this week's premiere of “Donkey Hodie.”
- Christopher Knight Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES – At least six sculptures, potentially as many as 19, stolen during an 1897 massacre by British colonists in Africa have been sitting quietly in two Los Angeles art museum collections for the past half-century.
The following are Tuesday's television listings for the local PBS stations:
- By STEFANIE DAZIO Associated Press
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Three men drove around the Hollywood area in late February, on the prowl for expensive French bulldogs to steal, prosecutors said. Their night would end in gunfire — and the violent theft of pop star Lady Gaga’s beloved pets.
- Mikael Wood Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES – Dave Grohl had just led Foo Fighters through a pummeling rendition of "My Hero" when he looked out at the thousands of people — real, live people standing right there in front of him — who'd been singing along at the top of their lungs.
- Angie Orellana Hernandez Los Angeles Times (TNS)
The Grammys won't be seeing any of the Weeknd's music in the foreseeable future.
- The Times Editorial Board Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Just when the Oscar telecast embraced more diversity than ever before and held the promise of real drama — for the first time, artists of color had the chance to sweep every acting category and best director — the ratings cratered, setting a record low. The show was watched by 10.4 million p…
- Michael Ordoña Los Angeles Times (TNS)
With "Cliff Walkers," storied Chinese filmmaker Zhang Yimou ("Ju Dou," "Raise the Red Lantern," "Hero") turns his finely tuned eye to the spy genre. The result is twisty and tense, ugly and gorgeous. Viewers will get pretty much what they expect, for worse and for better.
SEATTLE (AP) — Bill and Melinda Gates announced Monday that they are divorcing.
- By LARRY NEUMEISTER Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — A man accusing Oscar-winning actor Kevin Spacey of sexually abusing him in the 1980s when he was 14 cannot proceed anonymously in court, a judge ruled Monday.
- By JOCELYN NOVECK AP National Writer
Ready for a documentary about three decades of agonizing fits and starts of the Mideast peace process, from the perspective of U.S. negotiators? You’re probably thinking that doesn’t sound too enticing right about now.
- Stephen Rex Brown New York Daily News (TNS)
NEW YORK – A man who said he was abused by Kevin Spacey as a teen must reveal his identity if he wants to proceed with a lawsuit, a judge ruled Monday.
- By ROB MERRILL Associated Press
“The Hummingbirds’ Gift,” by Sy Montgomery (Atria Books)
NEW YORK (AP) — The Los Angeles Times on Monday said that ESPN executive Kevin Merida, an editor with extensive newspaper experience, will be its new executive editor.
- By JOCELYN NOVECK AP National Writer
Jacques d'Amboise, who grew up on the streets of upper Manhattan to become one of the world's premier classical dancers at New York City Ballet and spent the last four and a half decades providing free dance classes to city youth at his National Dance Institute, has died at 86.