The following are today’s, Sunday’s and Monday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
- Neal Justin - Star Tribune (TNS)
'The Terminal List'
- Jami Ganz - New York Daily News (TNS)
“Dune” fans are going to have to wait a little long for the sequel.
- By The Associated Press
This week’s new entertainment releases include two lost albums from rock superstars Neil Young and Elton John, more than two dozen contestants of reality shows like “Survivor,” “The Amazing Race” and “Big Brother” facing off in the contest “The Challenge: USA,” and Netflix’s “The Sea Beast” brings a “Moby Dick”-like tale down to kid size. In the Hulu comedy “Maggie,” a professional psychic played by Rebecca Rittenhouse sees her own future and learns she may be in for a rough romantic ride. And writer and commentator Baratunde Thurston goes big with a region-by-region trek in “America Outdoors,” debuting Tuesday on PBS.
Michael Phillips: When prosthetics get in the way of performance, what do you get? Tom Hanks in ‘Elvis’
- Michael Phillips - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
This column is not about trashing Tom Hanks in “Elvis.”
Tower of Power set to become first funk/soul band to play with San Diego Symphony: 'We're really excited!'
- George Varga - The San Diego Union-Tribune (TNS)
SAN DIEGO — Tower of Power hasn't done absolutely everything a band can do in 53 years, but it's come close.
- Chris Riemenschneider - Star Tribune (TNS)
MINNEAPOLIS — On the day he was supposed to kick off a U.K. trek with his new band UltraBomb, former Husker Du bassist Greg Norton instead dropped some bombshell news Thursday: He is battling prostate cancer and had to call off the tour.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — Blink-182 and the Transplants drummer Travis Barker is getting well wishes from his ex-wife after he was hospitalized this week.
Kelly Clarkson struggling to write new music in wake of divorce: ‘I just gotta get my crap together’
- Jami Ganz - New York Daily News (TNS)
Since her marriage has been gone, Kelly Clarkson’s been struggling with the words to say.
- Karu F. Daniels - New York Daily News (TNS)
Kim Cattrall has landed another new gig.
Poison frontman Bret Michaels hospitalized for ‘unforeseen medical complication’ just before Nashville performance
- Jami Ganz - New York Daily News (TNS)
Poison frontman Bret Michaels says “an unforeseen medical complication” led to him being hospitalized Thursday shortly before the band was scheduled to take the stage in Nashville, Tennessee.
- Adam Graham - The Detroit News (TNS)
Joey King goes from "The Kissing Booth" to killing machine in "The Princess," an action-packed and blood-splattered but braindead R-rated fairy tale that proves that all the ass-kicking in the world doesn't matter if you don't care about who's doing the kicking.
- Christopher Knight - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Sam Gilliam, an artist who fused painting with sculpture in vividly colored canvases that he removed from their wooden stretchers and suspended in space, died of renal failure on June 25 in Washington, D.C., where he lived and worked for six decades. He was 88.
- By MARI YAMAGUCHI - Associated Press
Canadian rock legend Randy Bachman’s long search has ended after he was reunited in Tokyo with a cherished guitar 45 years after it was stolen from a Toronto hotel. Seventy-eight-year-old Bachman, a former member of The Guess Who, received the guitar from a Japanese musician who had bought it at a Tokyo store in 2014 without knowing its history. Bachman says all guitars are special, but the 1957 Gretsch, which he bought as a teenager and used to write “American Woman” and other hits, was exceptional. A Canadian fan who heard the story of the stolen guitar launched an internet search and located it in Tokyo within two weeks.
- Alexandra Del Rosario, Matt Hamilton and Harriet Ryan - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — If diamonds are a girl’s best friend, then Erika “Jayne” Girardi just lost a pair of pals worth $750,000.
- Alexandra Del Rosario - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles film enthusiasts, rejoice. The Sunset Boulevard staple formerly known as the Cinerama Dome continues to inch toward a reopening with a new name and new plans.
- AP
Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar week of 7/4/2022
- Michael Ordoña - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
"The Princess" starts bumpily, hitting branches on the cliche tree with medieval-y flutes and mediocre CG castle environs. It gets cringier as we fly through a tower window to find the titular Princess (Joey King) prone in bed, Sleeping Beauty-style. But the ruse is quickly over, and the fil…
- Robert Lloyd - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Based on a novel by retired Navy SEAL Jack Carr, "The Terminal List," which premiered Friday on Prime Video, stars Chris Pratt — in grim-visaged, square-jawed, gravel-voiced mode — as Navy SEAL commander James Reece, a man with a mission and the guns to carry it out. (This is Pratt's second …
- AP
An international film festival in the Czech spa town of Karlovy Vary has kicked off amid controversy following a protest by Ukraine against the screening of a Russian movie. Prior to the start of the 56th edition of the festival, several leading Ukrainian filmmakers along with Ukraine’s ambassador to Prague protested the scheduled screening of “Captain Volkonogov Escaped.” The 56th-edition of the festival will culminate in a ceremony to honor Australian Oscar-winning actor Geoffrey Rush for his contribution to world cinema. Rush won an Academy Award for actor in a leading role in “Shine” in 1997. Organizers will also honor U.S. Oscar-winning actor and producer Benicio Del Toro.
- George Varga - The San Diego Union-Tribune (TNS)
One of the most personally meaningful awards Common has received is also the least known. But that doesn't bother this dedicated hip-hop star, actor and social activist, who is the first rap artist to ever win an Oscar, a Grammy and an Emmy.
My worst moment: Tommy Davidson bet a TV version of ‘Coming to America’ would make him a star. He bet wrong
- Nina Metz - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
“I do a little bit of everything,” Tommy Davidson says of his stand-up act. “It’s a little bit political. It’s a little bit of storytelling. It’s a little bit autobiographical. It’s a little bit of improv. The only thing that’s on my mind when I get on stage is that everybody from any backgr…
- Jim Harrington - Bay Area News Group (TNS)
Rickie Lee Jones went from the coffeehouses of Los Angeles to the cover of Rolling Stone magazine in what must have seemed like the blink of an eye to some observers.
- Karu F. Daniels - New York Daily News (TNS)
NEW YORK — Playwright Donja R. Love wanted to write a show about a topic underrepresented on stage — and audiences have responded.
- Lorraine Ali - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
R&B icon R. Kelly on Wednesday was sentenced to 30 years in prison by a U.S. district judge for racketeering and sex trafficking, 26 years after the first accusation of sex with an underage girl was brought against the singer.