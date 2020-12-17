- By HUIZHONG WU Associated Press
-
TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Quarrel, rape, adultery. Tricky, greedy, sycophantic. Chinese singer Tan Weiwei chants each word methodically in a two-line string of vulgarities and insults.
The following are Thursday's television listings for the local PBS stations:
- By HILLEL ITALIE AP National Writer
-
NEW YORK (AP) — Laurence Hyman, son of the late Shirley Jackson, has been on a quest for more than 20 years.
- By HILLEL ITALIE AP National Writer
-
NEW YORK (AP) — Just a month after publication, Barack Obama's “A Promised Land” is well on its way to becoming the best-selling president memoir in modern times.
DALLAS (AP) — A West Texas oilman's mural-sized print of an Ansel Adams photo has sold for nearly $1 million at an auction.
- By JAKE COYLE AP Film Writer
-
NEW YORK (AP) — Like many of those involved in the making of “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” it’s not easy for Viola Davis to summarize what playwright August Wilson has meant to her except to answer, “Everything.”
- Michael Phillips Chicago Tribune (TNS)
-
“Wonder Woman 1984” premieres on HBO Max on Christmas Day, and it’s neither the best thing under the tree nor a prime candidate for regifting. It’s a moderately diverting sequel. That means it’s also a distinct drop down from the 2017 origin story.
- By LINDSEY BAHR AP Film Writer
-
The assassination of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s estranged half-brother Kim Jong Nam at Kuala Lumpur’s airport in February of 2017, I’m embarrassed to say, was a blip on my radar. There was a vague recollection of two young women who were caught on CCTV smearing the deadly VX nerve age…
MILAN (AP) — Italian luxury producers and suppliers on Wednesday received a “pretty positive” report card from the Fair Wage Network, in the first large-scale survey of pay and working conditions in the sector.
- Peter Sblendorio New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Sad songs are part of Taylor Swift’s love story.
- Richard Diamond Trust
-
NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Dec. 16, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — The Library of Congress has just announced its annual list of 25 films selected to be preserved in the National Film Registry’s vault. And, Richard Diamond, trustee, Richard Diamond Trust, is excited to share that “With Car and Cam…
- GARY GERARD HAMILTON Associated Press
-
NEW YORK (AP) — If Yahya Abdul-Mateen II was told nearly a decade ago that he’d trade in reading blueprints for movie scripts while he worked as a city planner in the San Francisco Mayor’s Office of Housing and Community, he’d start checking his watch.
- Don Lindich Tribune News Service (TNS)
-
Q. The new TCL 75" 6-Series QLED television is on my wish list but appears to be sold out. Is it common for TV makers to replenish inventory at this time of year?
Chris Pratt’s ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’s Star-Lord character revealed to be bisexual in new Marvel comic
- Karu F. Daniels New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Bisexuality is back to the future.
Movie review: Fueled by a comet, apocalypse tale 'Greenland' is not just plausible, but recognizable
- Katie Walsh Tribune News Service (TNS)
-
Ever seen one of those joke political bumper stickers reading “Giant Comet 2020”? That’s essentially the premise of “Greenland,” a disaster thriller starring Gerard Butler, helmed by his “Angel Has Fallen” director Ric Roman Waugh. The title and premise alone conjure up visions of heaving CG…
- Katie Walsh Tribune News Service (TNS)
-
This week is the eight-day festival of lights known as Hanukkah in the Jewish religion, ending on Friday night. It’s a great opportunity for kids of any faith to learn more about the holiday and about Judaism, or celebrate with some movies on the topic, both animated classics and live-action…
- By LOUISE DIXON Associated Press
-
LONDON (AP) — When 22-year-old Daisy Edgar-Jones ditched her British accent for the dulcet Irish tones of Marianne in “Normal People,” the actor’s stardom hit a new trajectory.
- By DAVID RISING Associated Press
-
BERLIN (AP) — Berlin police raided homes and jewelry shops Wednesday on suspicion they could be connected to efforts to fence a massive 100-kilogram (220-pound) Canadian gold coin — piece by piece — that was stolen from a museum in the German capital.
THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — A Dutch court on Wednesday rejected a restitution case brought by heirs of a Jewish family that originally owned a painting by Wassily Kandinsky that was bought by the city of Amsterdam at an auction in 1940.
- By HILLEL ITALIE AP National Writer
-
NEW YORK (AP) — Sen. Elizabeth Warren has a book coming out about six key experiences and perspectives. The title should be familiar to those who have followed the Massachusetts Democrat's career: “Persist.”
Blair Kamin: From the Great Fire to modernist houses to Jeanne Gang, a rich array of design books for the holidays
- Blair Kamin Chicago Tribune (TNS)
-
CHICAGO — Chicago isn’t just an architectural capital because of its great buildings. It’s a vital forum of ideas about what makes architecture great.
- Oline H. Cogdill Tribune News Service (TNS)
-
"Matthew Henson and the Ice Temple of Harlem" by Gary Phillips; Agora/Polis (272 pages, $27.99)