Excavators and historians are telling the world about the wreck of a royal warship that sank in 1682 while carrying the future king James Stuart. The HMS Gloucester ran aground while navigating sandbanks off the town of Great Yarmouth on the eastern English coast. It sank within an hour, killing an estimated 130 to 250 crew and passengers. James survived the shipwreck. He went on to reign as King James II of England and Ireland, and as James VII of Scotland from 1685 to 1688. The wreck of the Gloucester was found in 2007 but the discovery was only made public Friday because of the time it took to confirm the identity of the ship and the need to protect the site.