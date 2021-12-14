Crankshaft

In 'American Auto,' a Detroit carmaker struggles to 'remain relevant'

  • Breana Noble - The Detroit News (TNS)

DETROIT — The showrunner of NBC's new workplace comedy apologizes in advance for the inaccuracies there may be in "American Auto," which follows the struggles of an 100-year-old Detroit automaker making the transition to new technologies revolutionizing the industry.

AP seeks answers from US gov't on tracking of journalists
AP seeks answers from US gov't on tracking of journalists

  • By BEN FOX - Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Associated Press sought answers Monday from the Department of Homeland Security on its use of sensitive government databases for tracking international terrorists to investigate as many as 20 American journalists, including an acclaimed AP reporter.

Time magazine's "Person of the Year" is Elon Musk
Time magazine's "Person of the Year" is Elon Musk

  • The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Calling him a “clown, genius, edgelord, visionary, industrialist, showman," Time magazine has named Tesla CEO Elon Musk as its Person of the Year for 2021.