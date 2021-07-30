The following are Friday's television listings for the local PBS stations:
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Janice Mirikitani, a beloved San Francisco poet laureate who together with her husband ran the city's Glide Memorial Church, which caters to the poor and homeless, has died. She was 80.
BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — A government warehouse storing movies, documents and antique projectors from Brazil's film industry caught fire Thursday night in Sao Paulo.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Los Angeles judge on Thursday dismissed one of 11 sexual assault counts against Harvey Weinstein, giving the former movie mogul and convicted rapist a minor and possibly temporary victory.
LOS ANGELES — Disgraced musician Marilyn Manson, who has been accused by several women of sexual assault and abuse, is trying to dismiss a lawsuit filed by "Game of Thrones" actor Esme Bianco accusing him of sexual assault, sexual battery and human trafficking.
HARDCOVER FICTION
Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, July 24, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan © 2021 NPD Group.
Who will take over?
"Stillwater" is a movie, but it's heavily influenced by podcasts.
There's a lot going on in "Stillwater" but its heart is an unusual father/daughter story.
NEW YORK (AP) — Remy Ma, George Clinton and KRS-One are among the headliners of a series of free concerts next month meant to celebrate New York City's emergence from the coronavirus pandemic, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Thursday.
Now that Disney has followed "Pirates of the Caribbean," "Haunted Mansion" and "The Country Bears" with "Jungle Cruise," it's probably only a matter of time before we get "Standing in Line for a Belgian Waffle on Olde Main Street."
NEW YORK (AP) — Blues guitar legend Buddy Guy has influenced some the greatest rock guitarists of all time, including Eric Clapton, Jimmy Page and Gary Clarke Jr. But the factors that led to his inspiration may not have happened if Guy hadn't taken a stand – literally.
Could a scoundrel DC Comics character like Peacemaker ever be on the same level as Superman? How about Polka-Dot Man? Or Ratcatcher?
Gabe Iglesias got an unwanted gift for his birthday. Just before turning 45 a few weeks ago, the comedian best known as "Fluffy" came down with COVID-19, which forced him to cut short a nearly monthlong residency in San Antonio and threatened his scheduled appearance Saturday in Minnesota.
Nina Metz: Showtime’s ‘The Chi’ had real potential, where did it go? What Chicago story is it telling as Season 4 ends?
By any measure, hitting the four-season mark is a decent marker of success for a television show. But the Showtime drama “The Chi,” which airs its Season 4 finale Sunday, has been one of strangest examples of a series that started with so much promise, only to devolve into something almost u…
A sympathetic devil posing next a DeLorean? Even the man whose name is on the vehicle might have appreciated the metaphor of an Instagram photo shared last week by actor Tom Ellis, who plays the suave title character in "Lucifer."
A new documentary depicts the late-'80s/early-'90s New York scene through which several eventual pro skateboarders and some soon-to-be giant hip-hop stars passed. It works as a snapshot of a place and time but, as its mouthful of a title implies, "All the Streets Are Silent: The Convergence …
In theaters this weekend, a creeping crown lands from the sky upon a man’s head and consumes him in fire. Giants striding a canyon refuse calls for a ride. And a tree asks to play a game, and if there’s a lesson to be learned, it’s maybe just ... don’t do that?
Detroit musician Jack White on Wednesday launched his new website jackwhiteartanddesign.com to showcase some of his non-musical artistic achievements.