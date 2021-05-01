The following are today's and Sunday's television listings for the local PBS stations:
NEW YORK (AP) — Newsmax apologized on Friday for airing false allegations that an employee for Dominion Voting Systems manipulated machines or tallies on Election Day to the detriment of former President Donald Trump.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Game of Thrones” actor Esmé Bianco sued Marilyn Manson on Friday, alleging sexual, physical and emotional abuse.
Nick Jonas is a “Sucker” for the Billboard Music Awards.
A “Game of Thrones” actress has sued Marilyn Manson and his former manager, alleging she was drugged, raped and sexually battered by the singer.
LOS ANGELES — Folks attending the Los Angeles Latino International Film Festival this year will get a special treat: a preview screening of Jon M. Chu and Lin-Manuel Miranda's "In the Heights."
Elliot Page has a message for transgender youth: He sees you. You exist, you are real and you are loved.
A Manhattan couple moves to a farm community in upstate New York in "Things Heard & Seen," and when an acquaintance reminds them they're in Headless Horseman country, it's not surprising that those things heard and seen aren't going to be puppy dogs and rainbows.
Something funny happened the other day while I was working on a radio review of "About Endlessness," the latest film from the Swedish writer-director Roy Andersson. At least, it would have been funny to someone watching me; it certainly wasn't funny to me at the time, which is what makes it …
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Several of Connecticut's best known museums have signed on to a proposal by Gov. Ned Lamont designed to combat some of the learning lost during the pandemic by allowing children to visit for free this summer.
NEW YORK (AP) — A gentle check-in from longtime friend Michael B. Jordan helped pave the way for Lauren London’s return to work after the death of her fiance Nipsey Hussle two years ago.
LONDON (AP) — British actor-director Noel Clarke said Friday he would be seeking professional help to “change for the better,” after 20 women accused him of sexual harassment, intimidation and bullying.
The reality TV matriarch who famously threatened to “slap the piss out of” one of her daughters has a new iron in the fire.
AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia man has been sentenced to more than eight years in federal prison for using stolen credit cards to live large in hotels and limousines while claiming to have ties to the hip hop group Wu-Tang Clan.
Joshua Wolf Shenk, author of the books "Lincoln's Melancholy" and "Powers of Two," has resigned from his positions as editor in chief of the Believer magazine and artistic and executive director of the Black Mountain Institute.
Former reality TV personality Josh Duggar was arrested Thursday by federal agents in Arkansas.