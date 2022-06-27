In “Outside,” four old college friends who haven’t seen each other for a year or more go hunting together on the wild moors of Iceland. When a blizzard strikes, they take refuge in a derelict cabin. Inside, they find a man with a shotgun sitting in a corner, refusing to speak a single word. As the storm rages, the four grow increasingly frightened. And gradually, they learn that maybe they aren’t such good friends after all. Associated Press reviewer Bruce DeSilva says Ragnar Jonasson, author of eight previous thrillers, does a fine job of setting the scene, developing his characters, and keeping readers in suspense.