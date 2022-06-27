- Karu F. Daniels - New York Daily News (TNS)
COVID has hit Sutton Foster for the second time around.
- Peter Sblendorio - New York Daily News (TNS)
Attending the BET Awards was an easy decision for Jussie Smollett.
- Karu F. Daniels - New York Daily News (TNS)
Better call Carol.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Alec Baldwin is interviewing Woody Allen on Tuesday, and he "COULD NOT CARE LESS" what anyone thinks about it.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
The 2022 BET Awards ceremony on Sunday saw plenty of young artists pay their respects to veteran performers, as well as nationwide hot topics like Roe vs. Wade and gun safety.
- Justin Chang - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
During the opening moments of “Elvis,” Baz Luhrmann’s razzle-dazzle romp through the life and music of Elvis Presley, I couldn’t stop staring at one actor in particular. I’d entered the theater knowing almost nothing about the movie or who was in it, and although I had some idea of whom I wa…
- By DAVID BAUDER - AP Media Writer
MSNBC says that journalist Alex Wagner will take over Rachel Maddow's prime-time slot four nights a week, beginning in August. Wagner has recently worked at CBS News and as co-host of Showtime's “The Circus” before rejoining MSNBC earlier this year. She'll host the 9 p.m. weeknight hour from Tuesday through Friday, beginning Aug. 16. Maddow will continue to fill the time slot on Monday nights. It's a key hire for MSNBC and its president, Rashida Jones, since Maddow has been MSNBC's most popular personality. Maddow's decision earlier this year to cut back on her daily show left the network with a hole to fill.
- AP
Federal authorities have seized six websites that prosecutors say were illegally distributing copyrighted music to millions of users. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Virginia announced the seizures Monday of the websites that primarily targeted Latin music. According to an affidavit, agents began investigating the websites in April after a music industry consortium complained. The websites _ Corourbanos.com, Corourbano.com, Pautamp3.com, SIMP3.com, flowactivo.co and Mp3Teca.ws _ collectively reached about 6.6 million users per month. According to the affidavit, the pirated music drew traffic that allowed the website operators to make money by selling ads on the website.
- Brian Niemietz - New York Daily News (TNS)
Howard Stern started his SiriusXM show on Monday by joking he was going to “party like it’s 1959″ in light of the Supreme Court’s Friday decision to overturn Roe v. Wade
- Kate Feldman - New York Daily News (TNS)
Alex Wagner, the former MSNBC daytime host who returned to the network earlier this year, is stepping in for Rachel Maddow.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES -- “The Young and the Restless” star Mishael Morgan made history on Friday night as the first Black lead to win a Daytime Emmy Award.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong doesn’t wanna be an American idiot.
- Kenan Draughorne - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
It was clear the night belonged to Diddy at the BET Awards on Sunday.
- Ryan Faughnder - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
For Walt Disney Co. Chief Executive Bob Chapek, the last few months have brought one headache after another.
- Sonaiya Kelley - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Scott Derrickson's " The Black Phone " introduces the latest in a long line of iconic Universal Studios horror characters with the Grabber, a sadistic serial killer and part-time magician who wears a set of unsettlingly dynamic devil masks.
- By DONNA EDWARDS - Associated Press
As a freshman, Nina has a crush on her English teacher. “The Most Precious Substance on Earth” by Shashi Bhat wastes no time with introductions or context. It’s all there in the universality of Nina’s hyper-specific experiences, like developing a fascination with the occult or eating Timbits or googling the Hindu gods and goddesses her parents pray to. When Nina finds herself back in the classroom as a Grade 9 teacher, there’s a clear parallel between high school and adulthood. Donna Edwards of The Associated Press says Bhat's novel is both profound and meaningless, a slice of life that will ring eerily true.
- Theresa Braine - New York Daily News (TNS)
Actor Samuel L. Jackson ripped Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas over the weekend in the wake of the overturning of Roe v Wade, the landmark abortion ruling that established women’s right to lifesaving health care.
- By BRUCE DESILVA - Associated Press
In “Outside,” four old college friends who haven’t seen each other for a year or more go hunting together on the wild moors of Iceland. When a blizzard strikes, they take refuge in a derelict cabin. Inside, they find a man with a shotgun sitting in a corner, refusing to speak a single word. As the storm rages, the four grow increasingly frightened. And gradually, they learn that maybe they aren’t such good friends after all. Associated Press reviewer Bruce DeSilva says Ragnar Jonasson, author of eight previous thrillers, does a fine job of setting the scene, developing his characters, and keeping readers in suspense.
- By ROB MERRILL - Associated Press
“Elsewhere,” the new novel from Alexis Schaitkin, transports readers to a mysterious mountain town where mothers occasionally vanish, a fact of life residents call an “affliction.” It’s best described as a dark fairy tale, writes Associated Press reviewer Rob Merrill, with elements of the supernatural, but with something very real to say about a topic all readers can relate to in one way or another — motherhood. Merrill says the book is best savored and it is brief, just 223 pages, but filled with memorable lines. "Elsewhere" is on sale Tuesday.
- By The Associated Press
Celebrities having birthdays during the week of July 3-9 include drummer Ringo Starr, rapper 50 Cent and “This Is Us” actor Milo Ventimiglia. Talk show host Montel Williams turns 66, country singer Toby Keith hits 61 and musician Robbie Robertson reaches 79. Celebrities born on Independence Day include reality star Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino from “Jersey Shore,” TV personality Geraldo Rivera and singer John Waite. During the week, musician Huey Lewis turns 72, actor Kelly McGillis hits 65 and actor Anjelica Huston turns 71. Those celebrities turning 60 during the week include actor Thomas Gibson of “Criminal Minds,” actor Tom Cruise and singer Joan Osborne.
- Luaine Lee - Tribune News Service (TNS)
It wasn’t some great moment in the theater that inspired British actress Lucy Boynton. It was the Stones, the Beatles and country music.
- AP
Queen Elizabeth II has traveled to Scotland and attended a ceremony as part of a week of events. The 96-year-old queen has curtailed her public appearances in recent months because of ongoing problems in moving around. She took part Monday in the Ceremony of the Keys at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh. The tradition sees the monarch handed the keys to the city and welcomed to her “ancient and hereditary kingdom of Scotland.” The visit comes three weeks after the Platinum Jubilee, which marked the monarch’s 70 years on the throne.
- Christopher Borrelli - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
CHICAGO — Dear Illinois, I can’t fight this feeling anymore. It’s time to bring this ship into the shore, and throw away the oars. We sailed on together. We drifted apart. But I know, if the world turned upside down, I know you’d always be around. Your hands build me up when I’m sinking. The…
- Jon Bream - Star Tribune (TNS)
MINNEAPOLIS — It's been 37 years since Paul Peterson dropped his first album under the meticulous guidance of Prince. Despite releasing four solo albums and several group projects since then, Peterson never found his own voice — until now, with his new album, "Break on Free."
- Michael Ordoña - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
No, she doesn't mind moving to another room. The shots they got with her sitting on the bathroom counter were probably gold, but the photographer has other ideas for this swanky suite at L'Ermitage Beverly Hills. The shooter directs the actress to sprawl on the bed, click click click. The su…
- Mikael Wood - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
"I've gone from the girl next door to the bad girl next door."