Why no love for the purple dinosaur? Filmmaker explores America's hate for Barney in new documentary
- Jason Nark - The Philadelphia Inquirer (TNS)
-
PHILADELPHIA — Barney, the big, purple dinosaur's ever-present smile, his saccharine song lyrics that force-fed love to the masses, engendered a level of hate few children's characters have ever seen.
- August Brown - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
LOS ANGELES — In September, Steve Lacy sauntered into the glassy upstairs lounge at the Novo in downtown L.A. bearing some remarkable news. The 24-year-old, Compton-raised singer-songwriter, dressed in a flowy trench coat, shoulder-length braids and imposing full-face sunglasses, had just le…
- Elizabeth Wellington - The Philadelphia Inquirer (TNS)
-
PHILADELPHIA — "Our American Family," a documentary about an Ardmore woman’s recovery from opioid addiction, premiered on AMC+ last week.
- Tribune News Service (TNS)
-
Following is a partial schedule of coming movies on DVD. Release dates are subject to change:
- Tribune News Service (TNS)
-
A killer trip from Tokyo to Kyoto tops the DVD releases for the week of Oct. 18.
- Adam Graham - The Detroit News (TNS)
-
Eminem has once again joined Spotify's Billions Club, and his latest entry gives him yet another significant streaming accomplishment.
The following are Tuesday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
- By HILLEL ITALIE - AP National Writer
-
Since Annie Ernaux won the Nobel literature prize last week, the French author’s books have gained enough new admirers that many titles are out of stock on Amazon.com and at physical bookstores. But at Albertine Books on Manhattan’s Upper East, her appearance Monday night felt less like an introduction than a gathering of old friends, French and American alike. Hundreds gathered for an event billed “The Art of Capturing Life in Writing.” The 82-year-old Ernaux is known for such autobiographical works as “Simple Passion” and “Happening.” The crowd spilled over into an overflow room as she spoke about her career and writing process.
- Todd J. Gillman - The Dallas Morning News (TNS)
-
WASHINGTON — Sen. Ted Cruz’s media empire is catching up to his political career, as he turns a weekly podcast begun at the start of Donald Trump’s first impeachment trial into a thrice-weekly operation bankrolled by iHeartMedia.
- Karu F. Daniels - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Ahead of National Coming Out Day on Tuesday, Madonna has sparked a debate amongst her 1.6 million TikTok followers about her sexual preference.
- By ANDREW DALTON - AP Entertainment Writer
-
Jennifer Siebel Newsom, a documentary filmmaker and actor who is married to California Gov. Gavin Newsom, is among the accusers of Harvey Weinstein who will testify at his rape and sexual assault trial that began Monday. Newsom's attorney released a statement saying she “intends to testify at his trial in order to seek some measure of justice for survivors.” Jury selection began Monday in the Los Angeles trial. Weinstein, who is already serving a 23-year sentence for a conviction in New York, is charged with 11 counts of rape and sexual assault. He has pleaded not guilty.
- Karla Peterson - The San Diego Union-Tribune (TNS)
-
The boisterous clan featured in the new documentary "Our American Family" is a true reflection of Our Complicated Country in all its ragged glory.
- Ryan Faughnder - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
LOS ANGELES — The entertainment industry's top advocate and lobbyist for moviegoing and cinema operators, who has served as the face of theatrical exhibition for years in both Hollywood and Washington, is exiting the stage.
- Charles McNulty - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
NEW YORK — It's been a long time coming, but change has finally arrived on Broadway, where for the first time Willy Loman and his family are played by Black actors.
Review: ‘Death of a Salesman’ on Broadway, starring Wendell Pierce, thrills in the present but struggles with the echoes of the past
- Chris Jones - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
-
NEW YORK — Arthur Miller would, it’s reasonable to assume, have been delighted at the idea of a Broadway revival of “Death of a Salesman” with an all-Black Loman family, especially with Wendell Pierce (”The Wire”) swinging for the fences in the starring role and Sharon D. Clarke playing the …
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Instagram and Twitter have suspended Kanye “Ye” West after the rapper shared a series of antisemitic statements on both social media platforms.
- Jessica Gelt - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
LOS ANGELES — Billy Al Bengston, the artist who helped establish L.A. Cool School at the Ferus Gallery through his geometric brand of West Coast, custom car-culture inspired Pop art, has died. He was 88.
- By JAKE COYLE - AP Film Writer
-
“Till” is a wrenching, rigorous drama about 14-year-old Emmett Till’s brutal murder in 1955. In it, director Chinonye Chukwu keeps the story gripped to Emmett’s mother, Mamie Till-Mobley, reorienting a public crime as a private trauma, and Till-Mobley’s subsequent metamorphosis into a civil rights activist as a profound act of grief-fueled resistance, writes Associated Press Film Writer Jake Coyle in his review. “Till” isn’t your average historical drama and it’s all the more powerful for it. Danielle Deadwyler's performance as Mamie is also one of the most memorable of the year. “Till” opens in theaters Friday.
- Adam Graham - The Detroit News (TNS)
-
Taylor Swift is a mad genius. If that is somehow not the case, she sure is doing a good job of fooling everyone.
- Jami Ganz - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
And the award for standing your ground goes to …
- Larry McShane - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
NEW YORK — Gov. Kathy Hochul, joined Saturday by leaders of the New York Philharmonic, announced the debut of the new $550 million David Geffen Hall in Lincoln Center after a two-year renovation.
- Lorraine Ali - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
"The Lord of the Tides," the eighth episode of "House of the Dragon," poses a question that few of us cared about before Sunday night: Who will inherit the Driftwood throne? Had my disinterest been measured in a T-shirt slogan it would have read, "I waited all week for 'House of the Dragon' …
- By DOUGLASS K. DANIEL - Associated Press
-
A new history of the organization behind the Academy Awards pulls back the curtain on Oscar's early years. The book “The Academy and the Award” is written by a former executive director of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, Bruce Davis. In a review for The Associated Press, Douglass K. Daniel says film historians and others digging for more than mere trivia will turn up many nuggets in Davis' insightful history. Daniel says most revelations in the book are of the boardroom variety and can be rather dry when compared to the stormy, sexy, risky act of moviemaking.