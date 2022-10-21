Attorneys for the families of two people who died during last year’s Astroworld music festival say they have settled wrongful death lawsuits. Ten people died and hundreds of others were injured during a massive crowd surge at the Nov. 5 concert in Houston, headlined by rapper Travis Scott. The settlement terms for both lawsuits were confidential. Attorney Tony Buzbee announced Wednesday that the family of 21-year-old Axel Acosta had settled its lawsuit against more than 20 defendants. Those included Scott and Live Nation, the festival’s promoter. Attorneys for the family of 16-year-old Brianna Rodriguez said Thursday their lawsuit had also been settled. A spokesperson for Scott says the rapper's legal team was not involved in settlement discussions.