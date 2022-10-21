The following are Friday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
- By ELISE RYAN - Associated Press
Each Taylor Swift album seems to encompass a theme, and her new record “Midnights” brings dark and electric songs inspired by the quiet and thoughtfulness of night. Sleepless nights give a deeper insight to ideas she's grown up writing about — love, loss, childhood, fame. The Associated Press' Elise Ryan says in her review the collection of songs are self-aware and at times self-deprecating, but she carries the best of her pop experiments with her. The moonlight moments marry her signature lyrical musings with pop-forward, electronic beats. The album is out Friday.
- By JEFF AMY - Associated Press
Oprah Winfrey is again shining her star power on Democrat Stacey Abrams’s bid for governor in Georgia. Winfrey appeared in a prerecorded chat with Abrams on a campaign website Thursday. Abrams is running again against incumbent Republican Brian Kemp, who beat Abrams narrowly in 2018. The appearance comes during the first of three weeks of early voting in Georgia. More than 434,000 people had already voted as of Thursday morning. Winfrey visited Georgia in November 2018 to campaign for Abrams, even knocking on some doors in suburban Atlanta. Kemp derides Abrams as “Celebrity Stacey," saying she caters to “liberal elites.”
- By JUAN A. LOZANO - Associated Press
Attorneys for the families of two people who died during last year’s Astroworld music festival say they have settled wrongful death lawsuits. Ten people died and hundreds of others were injured during a massive crowd surge at the Nov. 5 concert in Houston, headlined by rapper Travis Scott. The settlement terms for both lawsuits were confidential. Attorney Tony Buzbee announced Wednesday that the family of 21-year-old Axel Acosta had settled its lawsuit against more than 20 defendants. Those included Scott and Live Nation, the festival’s promoter. Attorneys for the family of 16-year-old Brianna Rodriguez said Thursday their lawsuit had also been settled. A spokesperson for Scott says the rapper's legal team was not involved in settlement discussions.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle are bringing their joint comedy tour to California for a limited run this winter.
- By JOCELYN NOVECK - AP National Writer
At 81, choreographer Twyla Tharp is still moving forward and has revived two classics for this week's engagement at New York City Center. “In the Upper Room” and “Nine Sinatra Songs” will run through Oct. 23. AP critic Jocelyn Noveck writes in her review that “Upper Room” in particular is a true masterpiece of Tharp's long career, an example of fiendishly difficult choreography. Set to the propulsive music of Philip Glass, it forms an endurance test only the best dancers can contemplate tackling. But Noveck writes there is always an undercurrent of joy and exhilaration.
- By NARDOS HAILE - Associated Press
Open the door and step into the epic film reel of the Arctic Monkey’s musical journey, “The Car” — it’s quirky, expansive and deeply soulful. The British alternative rock group is two decades into its career and has forged an oxymoronic edgy path forward in a self-assured, cinematic behemoth of a seventh album. The Associated Press’ Nardos Haile writes in a review that “The Car” shouldn’t work but it does and it’s magic. It’s reminiscent of 70s neo-soul/funk but incorporates a grand orchestra that is building to a conflicting burst of release throughout the album.
- Christie D’Zurilla - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Right now on eBay, buyers can get their hands on a Joe Exotic/"Tiger King” costume. They can bid on Jack the Ripper outfits, top hat and cape included. Or any number of “sexy” versions fictional murderous characters. There are even costumes for a fictional “Night Stalker,” though they don’t …
- By TERRY TANG - Associated Press
More than 60 years after Anna May Wong became the first Asian American woman to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, the pioneering actor has coined another first, quite literally. With quarters bearing her face and manicured hand set to start shipping Monday, per the U.S. Mint, Wong will be the first Asian American to grace U.S. currency. Wong was known for fighting against stereotypes foisted on her by a white Hollywood. She is one of five women being honored this year as part of the U.S. Mint's American Women Quarters program.
- By LARRY NEUMEISTER - Associated Press
A jury has begun deliberating the validity of civil claims that Kevin Spacey sexually abused a 14-year-old actor in the 1980s. Deliberations began in midafternoon Thursday after closing arguments in which a lawyer for Anthony Rapp told jurors to make Spacey pay for trying to take Rapp to bed in 1986 after a party in Spacey's Manhattan apartment. A lawyer for Spacey told jurors that Rapp made up the encounter, and the jury should reject Rapp's claims. Rapp and Spacey each testified over several days at the three-week trial. The lawsuit is seeking $40 million in damages.
- Neal Justin - Star Tribune (TNS)
'From Scratch'
- Adam Graham - The Detroit News (TNS)
Steve Glew is a hoot.
- By ANDREW DALTON - AP Entertainment Writer
A jury of nine men and three women has been selected in the Los Angeles rape and sexual assault trial of Harvey Weinstein. The jury was seated Thursday after a selection process involving a pool of 225 potential jurors who were summoned last week. The judge and attorneys still need to seat 10 alternate jurors. Opening statements are expected to begin Monday. The 70-year-old former movie mogul, who is already serving a 23-year sentence for a conviction in New York, has pleaded not guilty in Los Angeles to four counts of rape and seven other counts of sexual assault.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Whoopi Goldberg put remarks made by Meghan Markle about the entertainment industry into perspective Wednesday after the Duchess of Sussex said she cut short her modeling gig on the game show "Deal or No Deal" because of how it made her feel.
- By KRISTIN M. HALL - AP Entertainment Writer
U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona grew up in a musical household playing instruments with his family. But he says in too many schools around the country, students don't have access to music education or even instruments. Cardona met with music teachers in Nashville, Tennessee, on Wednesday to hear about the ways they innovated and adapted during the COVID-19 pandemic to keep students engaged in school. The educators from across the U.S. were selected as music teachers of excellence through the Country Music Association Foundation. The foundation supports teachers with training, grants, mentorships and other assistance.
- Tribune News Service (TNS)
Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, Oct. 15, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan © 2022 NPD Group.
- Publishers Weekly - Tribune News Service (TNS)
- By The Associated Press
- Karu F. Daniels - New York Daily News (TNS)
The Police have joined the billion views club on YouTube with their 1983 music video for “Every Breath You Take,” making it the 225th video to achieve this huge milestone.
- By JEFF ROWE - Associated Press
By all accounts, Mexican investigative journalist Regina Martinez was tenacious in her pursuit of corruption in Mexico. However, as Associated Press reviewer Jeff Rowe notes, “In the Mouth of the Wolf” details how the scope of crime and graft at all levels of Mexican governance proved more than Martinez could overcome. We don’t know who silenced arguably the nation’s most dedicated and skilled voice in exposing wrongdoing but we do learn that even the openly corrupt don’t want to be exposed. Author Katherine Corcoran now is part of a project training Mexican editors to guide investigative journalism and keep their reporters safe.
- By STEVEN WINE - Associated Press
Joe Ely’s new children’s album, “Flatland Lullaby,” was a long time in the works. Some of the material dates from the 1970s, and Ely began recording it in his home studio in Austin, Texas, in 1984 as a gift to his infant daughter, Marie. In a review, The Associated Press’ Steven Wine says the decades of incubation show. He says the album is a relaxed but polished, varied and charming delight that evokes “Yellow Submarine,” “Abbey Road,” Saturday morning cartoons and trips to the circus. There’s less twang than elsewhere in Ely’s catalog, and instead a dreamy, slightly surreal ambience. “Flatland Lullaby” will be released Friday.
- By BRIAN SLODYSKO and MARC LEVY - Associated Press
Dr. Mehmet Oz may have made his reputation as a surgeon. But he made a fortune as a salesman on daytime TV. Now, as the Republican nominee for Senate in Pennsylvania, he’s trying to leverage his celebrity to help win the closely contested race on Election Day. The outcome of the contest could turn on whether voters view him as the trusted doctor he portrayed on “The Dr. Oz Show” or as a pitchman who promoted products of questionable medical value. One advertiser closely affiliated with Oz is Usana Health Sciences. The company has been investigated by federal authorities, sued by its own shareholders and accused of operating like a pyramid scheme. Oz’s campaign says the show followed all federal regulations.
- Brian Niemietz - New York Daily News (TNS)
Funnyman Jon Stewart took a few minutes to address a busy week of celebrity antisemitism before running off to a 1 p.m. “Jewish media mafia meeting” after his Wednesday podcast.
- AP
The University of Arizona says its Center for Creative Photography will host the North American premiere of “The Linda McCartney Retrospective” next year. The exhibition will run from Feb. 24 to Aug. 5 and will be free to the public. School officials said Thursday that the retrospective celebrates McCartney’s 30-year career as a photographer and her many ties to Tucson, where she died in 1998 from breast cancer at age 56. McCartney took up photography as a hobby while attending the University of Arizona in the 1960s. And she and her famous husband Paul bought a ranch outside Tucson in 1979, a decade after they were married in London.