- Colette Bancroft Tampa Bay Times (TNS)
-
In the near present, a woman whose marriage is crumbling lifts a tiny sky-blue vial from the bank of the Thames River.
- Jacqueline Cutler New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Whenever there’s been a war for freedom, women have helped wage it.
- Darcel Rockett Chicago Tribune (TNS)
-
CHICAGO – Debut author Nancy Johnson wanted to tell human interest stories when she was a broadcast news journalist years ago, but she recalls there were too few opportunities to do that.
- Moira Macdonald The Seattle Times (TNS)
-
Spring is coming ... soon? Here are six new paperbacks to help you get there — four fiction, two memoir, all recommended.
- Laurie Hertzel Star Tribune (TNS)
-
On the afternoon of Jan. 24, two children's authors were lured to a Zoom meeting under false pretenses.
Kazuo Ishiguro talks about his first novel in 6 years, one of the most anticipated books of the season
- Moira Macdonald The Seattle Times (TNS)
-
"The paradox is that you can create quite a lot of emotion, when you have a voice that isn't inclined to express emotion."
The following are Wednesday's television listings for the local PBS stations:
- By BETH HARRIS Associated Press
-
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Catherine Zeta-Jones was already a fan of “Prodigal Son,” so when the chance came to join the show, she jumped, lured by the prospect of working alongside Michael Sheen.
- Associated Press
-
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Joe Exotic of “Tiger King" fame has found new attorneys who say they plan to file a motion for a new trial in a matter of months.
- By DAVE COLLINS Associated Press
-
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Talk about your yard sale finds. A small porcelain bowl bought for $35 at a Connecticut yard sale turned out to be a rare, 15th century Chinese artifact worth between $300,000 and $500,000 that is about to go up for auction at Sotheby's.
- Christie D'Zurilla Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Morgan Wallen’s career is taking a small step forward after the country star’s use of a racist slur sent it off a cliff a month ago. His “Dangerous: The Double Album” is atop the Billboard 200 album chart for the seventh straight week, and, at fans’ request, an East Tennessee radio station i…
NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — The Orthodox Church of Cyprus on Tuesday called for the withdrawal of the country’s controversial entry into this year’s Eurovision song contest titled “El Diablo,” charging that the song makes an international mockery of country’s moral foundations by advocating “our …
- Nancy Dillon New York Daily News (TNS)
-
The Television Academy and CBS have picked a date to roll out some version of a red carpet for the 2021 Primetime Emmy Awards.
- By JAKE COYLE AP Film Writer
-
NEW YORK (AP) — When Eddie Murphy made the original “Coming to America,” he was, almost indisputably, the funniest man in America.
- Kate Feldman New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Actor Jahmil French, best known for playing Dave Turner on teen drama series “Degrassi: The Next Generation,” has died, his spokesperson confirmed to the Daily News Tuesday.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jhene Aiko will take on hosting duties at the Grammy Awards premiere ceremony this month.
- Randall Roberts Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Bunny Wailer, one of the most influential singers in reggae music history, died Tuesday at age 73.
- By LINDSEY BAHR AP Film Writer
-
Amy Poehler was never a Riot Grrrl. She says she wasn’t cool enough to be part of the scene popularized by bands like Bikini Kill. But the spirit of the '90s feminist movement always resonated with her.
- By The Associated Press
-
Nonfiction
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Emmy Awards will be held on Sept. 19 and air live on CBS.
- By JAKE COYLE AP Film Writer
-
NEW YORK (AP) — When Eddie Murphy made the original “Coming to America,” he was, almost indisputably, the funniest man in America.
- Christi Carras Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Executive producers of the TV franchise “The Bachelor” released a statement Monday night condemning racist online attacks aimed at Rachel Lindsay after the former “Bachelorette” held longtime “Bachelor” host Chris Harrison accountable.