Actress Evan Rachel Wood accuses Marilyn Manson of abuse
Entertainment
AP

Actress Evan Rachel Wood accuses Marilyn Manson of abuse

  • By ANDREW DALTON AP Entertainment Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Rocker Marilyn Manson was dropped by his record label on Monday after actress Evan Rachel Wood accused her ex-fiancé of sexual and other physical abuse, alleging she was “manipulated into submission" during their relationship.

Terri Lyne Carrington is the definition of Black girl magic.
Entertainment
AP

Terri Lyne Carrington is the definition of Black girl magic.

  • By MESFIN FEKADU AP Music Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Terri Lyne Carrington is just 11 years old and hanging backstage at a concert hall with her friend “Ella” — that’s Ella Fitzgerald to us mere mortals — and the jazz legend wants to introduce her to jazz virtuoso Oscar Peterson, who had just finished performing.

