Tommy Castro big winner at Blues Music Awards in Memphis

Guitarist and singer Tommy Castro won in three top categories, including entertainer of the year, at the Blues Music Awards in Memphis, Tennessee. The Memphis-based Blues Foundation held the annual ceremony honoring the year’s best blues musicians at the Renasant Convention Center on Thursday night. Castro had led the way with five nominations. He won the B.B. King Entertainer of the Year award, along with top honors for album of the year for “Tommy Castro Presents a Bluesman Came to Town,” and band of the year, with The Painkillers. Guitarist and songwriter Selwyn Birchwood won song of the year for “I’d Climb Mountains.” 

Musicians come together in video collaboration for Ukraine
Musicians come together in video collaboration for Ukraine

The melancholic sound of Ukrainian violinist Vera Lytovchenko’s music has echoed in subway stations, consoling people, some homeless, huddled in fear of Russian bombings. A new music video called “The Brave Ones” has her in an online collaboration with more than 200 musical artists from various nations, including the U.S., South Africa, Japan and Canada. The video, which includes news footage of neighborhoods reduced to rubble and the mournful but enduring faces of the people of Ukraine, is raising money for humanitarian aid for musicians in Ukraine, so far gathering more than $20,000.  

HBO's 'Staircase': Who is Bill Peterson? What to know about Michael's brother

RALEIGH, N.C. — The premiere of HBO Max's "The Staircase" is renewing interest — locally and beyond — in the 2001 death of Kathleen Peterson in Durham, North Carolina, and the subsequent murder trial and conviction faced by her husband, Michael Peterson.

No felony charge for man who tackled Dave Chappelle on stage
No felony charge for man who tackled Dave Chappelle on stage

Los Angeles County prosecutors say the man arrested on suspicion of tackling comedian Dave Chappelle during a performance at the Hollywood Bowl will not be charged with any felonies. The district attorney's office said Thursday that 33-year-old Isaiah Lee clearly engaged in criminal conduct, but it did not rise to the level of felony conduct. The case was referred to the city attorney, who prosecutes misdemeanors in Los Angeles. Police say Lee rushed the stage and tackled Chappelle on Tuesday night, and had a replica handgun with a blade inside. It was not immediately known if Lee had retained a lawyer. A possible motive is unclear. Chappelle continued with his performance.

Dolly Parton’s week: Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction one day, Delaware the next

WILMINGTON, Del. — The crowd of lawmakers, librarians, parents, and a few young children were enthralled as Dolly Parton’s angelic voice filled the room at the Wilmington Public Library. On stage, just feet away, Parton — clad in a multicolor vest and strumming a multicolor guitar — sang her…

This week's bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, April 30, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan © 2022 NPD Group.

Summer Preview: Banana! The Minions expand their empire
Summer Preview: Banana! The Minions expand their empire

Some of the movies’ biggest stars barely speak a word of English, or any other language for that matter. Sure, you can occasionally hear them say “Banana!” or possibly “Smoochy smoochy!” but most of what they say is gibberish. The Minions may be the world’s most popular, and lucrative, foreign language movie stars, even if “Minionese” isn’t an officially recognized language. The goggle-wearing yellow ones will return this summer to further expand their already sizable empire in “Minions: Rise of Gru." The “Despicable Me” franchise and its “Minions” spinoffs are already the highest grossing animated film franchise ever with more than $3.7 billion in tickets sold worldwide. 