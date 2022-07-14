Kevin Spacey has arrived at London’s Central Criminal Court, where he is due to enter a plea on charges of sexually assaulting three men a decade and a half ago. Spacey arrived at the court, known as the Old Bailey, more than an hour before Thursday’s hearing was due to start. The hearing is Spacey’s first chance to formally answer five charges relating to offenses against three men. His lawyer has previously said he “strenuously denies” the allegations. The former “House of Cards” star is accused of four counts of sexual assault and one count of causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent. The incidents allegedly took place between 2005 and August, and the victims are now in their 30s and 40s.