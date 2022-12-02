- Glenn Whipp and Josh Rottenberg - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — When Will Smith took the stage Wednesday night at Westwood’s Village Theatre to introduce his new slavery thriller “Emancipation,” the nearly full house cheered and took out their phones to capture the moment. The actor had just finished striding the premiere’s red carpet, flas…
- Chris Riemenschneider - Star Tribune (TNS)
MINNEAPOLIS — One of the bandleaders wound up being a renowned rock producer. Another now builds guitar effects pedals for much more famous musicians.
- Moira Macdonald - The Seattle Times (TNS)
Here is something I learned, among many other things, while watching Luca Guadagnino’s delightful documentary “Salvatore: Shoemaker of Dreams”: Every movie should end with a shoe ballet. It’s entirely appropriate that this film, which examines the life and work of Italian-born shoe designer …
- Nina Metz - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
John Ross Bowie is known for everything from “The Big Bang Theory,” where he played Sheldon’s nemesis Barry Kripke, to the harried dad on “Speechless,” to numerous guest roles on “The Neighborhood” and “Veep” and “Grace and Frankie” and “The Rookie.” He’s also the author of a new memoir titl…
- Anousha Sakoui - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — About 40 TV and film writers gathered recently at the Encino home of showrunners Marc Guggenheim and Tara Butters to hear Dr. Julia Walsh, a health professor at UC Berkeley School of Public Health, share stories of treating women who suffered injuries during illegal abortions i…
- Jonah Valdez - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
A day after his former Fleetwood Mac band mate Christine McVie died at 79, Lindsey Buckingham says he will miss his “soul mate” and “musical comrade.”
- Brian Contreras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
After weeks of virulent antisemitism, Kanye West is no longer set to buy the right-leaning social network Parler, the company announced Thursday.
- Stephen Battaglio - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
The budget cutting ax is in full swing at CNN.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
"The Wiz" will ease on down the road back to Broadway in an all-new adaptation set for 2024.
- Dave Goldiner - New York Daily News (TNS)
Kanye West repeatedly praised Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler for doing “good things” in a shocking new antisemitic rant Thursday with far right-wing media host Alex Jones.
- Rodney Ho - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution (TNS)
ATLANTA — HLN as a news operation is no more.
- Adam Graham - The Detroit News (TNS)
Robert Downey Jr. examines the life of his father, iconoclastic underground filmmaker Robert Downey Sr., in "Sr.," an intimate portrait of aging, parenthood and the way creativity is passed down through generations.
- Adam Graham - The Detroit News (TNS)
The son of a disapproving mother heads off to boot camp to "make himself a man" — big quotes around that phrase — in "The Inspection," a tough drama that takes a while to find its center.
- Rodney Ho - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution (TNS)
Gladys Knight, Atlanta’s R&B legend, is working on a scripted miniseries on her life, according to Deadline.
- AP
The United States’ 1-0 win over Iran that earned the Americans berth in the World Cup knockout rounds was seen by nearly 15.5 million people on U.S. English- and Spanish-language broadcasts and digital streams. The game was viewed by more than 12 million people on Fox. That included 954,004 digital streams, which is the most for a World Cup match on Fox. The Spanish-language telecast was seen by 2.34 million on Telemundo, and an additional 1.12 million on Telemundo digital and Peacock. The three U.S. group stage matches averaged 11.7 million, up 10% from an average of 10,622,000 for the trio of matches on ESPN in 2014.
- By JAKE COYLE - AP Film Writer
It comes as some relief that Antoine Fuqua’s “Emancipation,” starring Will Smith as a runaway slave in Civil War-era Louisiana, is not, at least traditionally speaking, an Oscar movie. Despite the film’s important historical backdrop, its awards-season timing and its inevitable connection to last March’s Academy Awards ceremony, “Emancipation” is not the solemn prestige picture you could easily mistake it for. It’s an action thriller. Fuqua, a maker of muscular genre movies, has crafted a film more akin to a gritty, survival actioner, writes AP Film Writer Jake Coyle in his review. It's a chase movie that takes its potency less from psychological realism than a brutal B-movie construction.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Al Roker is back in the hospital "due to some complications" after experiencing a blood-clot scare last month.
- Todd Martens - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — Annapurna, the boutique film studio behind this year's "She Said," as well as acclaimed works including "Booksmart" and "If Beale Street Could Talk," is expanding with an animation division to be headed by Blue Sky Studios and Walt Disney Animation veterans Robert Baird and And…
- Brian Niemietz - New York Daily News (TNS)
Fighting got dirty between Bette Midler and a Twitter troll who questioned her commitment to her community and the environment. It resulted in the outspoken singer dropping the F-bomb.
- Publishers Weekly - Tribune News Service (TNS)
Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, Nov. 26, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan © 2022 NPD Group.
- AP
A self-portrait painted during World War II by German expressionist artist Max Beckmann has been sold in Berlin for 20 million euros ($20.7 million). That price that appears to be a record for an art auction in Germany. There was no immediate word on who bought Beckmann’s “Self-Portrait Yellow-Pink” at the Grisebach auction house. After the Nazis came to power in 1933, Beckmann was among the artists whose work was classified as “degenerate art,” and hundreds of his works were seized from German museums. He emigrated to Amsterdam, where in 1943 he painted the somber self-portrait that was auctioned off on Thursday. According to German media, the country's previous art auction record was 9.5 million euros.
- By The Associated Press
US-Best-Sellers-Books-PW for week ending 11/26/2022