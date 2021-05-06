- Justin Chang Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Early in “The Disciple,” a brilliantly composed, rigorously intelligent new movie from the Indian writer-director Chaitanya Tamhane, a young man named Sharad (Aditya Modak) sits at a table offering rare musical treasures for sale. No one takes much interest or notice. Sifting idly through th…
- Chris Hewitt Star Tribune (TNS)
What's the best kind of movie mom?
- Chuck Barney The Mercury News (TNS)
Time ran out on “MacGyver” last week. We’ll bid farewell to “Mom” next week, and “NCIS: New Orleans” soon after that. “Shameless” is done and “Superstore” has closed.
Love the art, hate the artist? This popular college class has been fighting this culture war for years
- Christopher Borrelli Chicago Tribune (TNS)
CHICAGO – Eileen Favorite has heard the word “problematic” more than any person should have to hear any word repeated, again and again. She has heard it applied to the obvious and to the unexpected. She has heard people say “problematic” so often that when she says it herself, the word doesn…
The following are Thursday's television listings for the local PBS stations:
- By ANDREW DeMILLO Associated Press
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A federal judge on Wednesday allowed former reality TV star Josh Duggar to be released as he awaits trial on charges that he downloaded and possessed child pornography.
- By LINDSEY BAHR AP Film Writer
“ Monster,” a courtroom drama starring Kelvin Harrison Jr., Jeffrey Wright, Jennifer Hudson and Jennifer Ehle that's premiering Friday on Netflix isn’t actually new at all.
- By JOSEPH PISANI AP Retail Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — Shares of Honest Co., the diaper and baby-wipe seller founded by actress Jessica Alba, soared 44% in their stock market debut Wednesday, valuing the company at nearly $2.1 billion.
- Karu F. Daniels New York Daily News (TNS)
Carole Baskin has a purr-fect idea to continue cashing in on the “Tiger King” craze.
- Peter Sblendorio New York Daily News (TNS)
Here’s a little magic from Marvel’s God of Mischief.
- Angie Orellana Hernandez Los Angeles Times (TNS)
It was a blink-and-you'll-miss-it moment. Tickets to comedian John Mulaney's first set of live shows since rehab have already sold out.
- Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Maybe you missed that night at the Hammer Museum in 2006 when David Foster Wallace read from his "Consider the Lobster"?
- Meg James Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Looking to capitalize on the enormous appetite for Spanish-language programming, Telemundo is opening a new studio dedicated to producing content for streaming platforms.
- By JAKE COYLE AP Film Writer
A sleepy and aimless stab at something earnestly “feel-good," “Here Today" is a wasted pairing of Billy Crystal and Tiffany Haddish that juggles dementia, grief and family squabbles about as adeptly as a daytime soap.
- By MARK KENNEDY AP Entertainment Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — Many Broadway productions are scrambling to resume ticket sales in the coming days to welcome theater-goers this fall after city and state leaders have green-lit a reopening of the Great White Way at full capacity by mid-September.
- By LINDSEY BAHR AP Film Writer
Gia Coppola was feeling out of touch with popular culture when she stumbled upon the ending of Elia Kazan’s 1957 satire “A Face in the Crowd” several years ago. The story of a folksy truth-teller who rises to dangerous levels of fame and influence on television seemed oddly prescient (and th…
- Katie Walsh Tribune News Service (TNS)
Billy Crystal is always a welcome presence on screen. In his last film, 2019’s “Standing Up, Falling Down,” he played a quirky dermatologist helping a comedian get out of a rut. In “Here Today,” which Crystal wrote and directed (his first feature in 20 years), the tables are turned, as he st…
- Katie Walsh Tribune News Service (TNS)
WRATH OF MAN
- By WILLIAM J. KOLE Associated Press
BOSTON (AP) — Love letters that John F. Kennedy wrote to a Swedish paramour a few years after he married Jacqueline Bouvier are going up for auction.
- By SYLVIA HUI Associated Press
LONDON (AP) —
- By MARK KENNEDY AP Entertainment Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — The voice on the phone is steady and clear. “It is unnatural to kill anything,” the man says. “But once you've done it the first time, it becomes easier each time.”
- By LORNE COOK and SYLVIE CORBET Associated Press
PARIS (AP) — He’s well known in the U.K., and his photo was regularly splashed across the front pages of European newspapers. But as presidential elections approach in France, Michel Barnier – the EU’s Mr. Brexit and a potential contender – is having a tougher time making himself recognized …