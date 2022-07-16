Crankshaft

Mexican art of mariachi takes center stage on US stamps
Mexican art of mariachi takes center stage on US stamps

  • By SUSAN MONTOYA BRYAN - Associated Press

The U.S. Postal Service is celebrating the release of a new series of stamps honoring the traditional Mexican genre of mariachi. A ceremony celebrating the stamp's first day of issue was held Friday in New Mexico's largest city during the 30th annual Mariachi Spectacular de Albuquerque. The five colorful stamps were the creation of artist Rafael López, who lives and works in both San Diego and Mexico. Each stamp features an individual performer with their instrument. López says the beats and rhythms of Mariachi evolved in Mexico and are known around the globe. He says Latinos are proud to be able to share mariachi's special celebratory nature with other cultures.

Billy Corgan to play charity show for July 4 parade victims
Billy Corgan to play charity show for July 4 parade victims

  • Daily Herald

Rock singer Billy Corgan of The Smashing Pumpkins says he'll perform a charity livestream show to benefit the victims of the the Fourth of July parade shooting in suburban Chicago that killed seven people and wounded more than 30. Corgan is a 20-year resident of Highland Park, where the shooting happened. He announced Thursday that the show will be held on July 27 at the city’s plant-based tea house Madame Zuzu’s, which he owns with his partner Chloe Mendel. He made the announcement Thursday in a video posted on the Madame Zuzu’s Instagram, the Daily Herald reported.

Review: Lizzo's new album will make you feel 'Special'
Review: Lizzo's new album will make you feel 'Special'

  • By MARTINA REBECCA INCHINGOLO - Associated Press

Lizzo wants you to feel like your most “Special” self on her new record. The Grammy-winning singer and rapper returns with odes to body positivity and doesn't shy away from the dark times we endure to feel love-worthy. The Associated Press' Martina Rebecca Inchingolo writes in a review that the new music feels personal and reveals a vulnerable side of the extroverted artist. The slow ballad “If You Love Me” explore doubts and uncertainties, while she celebrates with the pop banger “The Sign.” Whether you need a friendly pep talk or a good cry, “Special” is the right companion. The album is out now.

5-letter word for fun? Hasbro, NYT create Wordle board game

  • By MARK PRATT - Associated Press

The company that makes some of the world’s most iconic board games including Scrabble, Monopoly, and Clue is developing a new one based on Wordle, the obsessively popular digital word-guessing game. Hasbro Inc. and Wordle owner The New York Times announced Thursday that Wordle: The Party Game will be available for purchase in North America in October. In the free online version, players get six tries to guess a five-letter word. The drawback is that it can only be played once per day. The board game will give players the opportunity to play against others, and play as much as they want.

New this week: Beyoncé, Shark Week, ESPYS and 'The Gray Man'
New this week: Beyoncé, Shark Week, ESPYS and 'The Gray Man'

  • By The Associated Press

This week’s new entertainment releases include Beyoncé’s new album “Renaissance,” Stephen Curry hosting the ESPYS sports awards and the summer thrill ride known as Shark Week returns to Discovery Channel for its 34th year. Netflix places one of its biggest bets yet on “The Gray Man,” a globe-trotting action thriller starring Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans and Ana de Armas. One of the streamer’s most expensive films, “The Gray Man” is directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, the brothers who presided over one of the biggest box-office smashes ever in “Avengers: Endgame.”

The Murdaugh family murders: A list of documentaries and podcasts on the case

  • Brooke Cain - The Charlotte Observer (TNS)

It’s been a little more than a year since attorney Alex Murdaugh called 911 to his family’s home in Hampton County, South Carolina, to report that his wife, Margaret “Maggie” Murdaugh, 52, and son Paul, 22, had been shot multiple times and left dead in the yard.