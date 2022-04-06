- Joshua Axelrod - Pittsburgh Post-Gazette (TNS)
PITTSBURGH — Gillian Jacobs' latest trio of projects are excellent examples of what living your best professional life looks like.
- Kate Feldman - New York Daily News (TNS)
Spring is sprung and winter seems to be properly over, but binge-watch weather is in the eye of the beholder.
- John Wenzel - The Denver Post (TNS)
DENVER — The claustrophobic breathing that ushers in the blank opening screen of “Skin & Bone” is all that’s needed to set the tone for the folk-horror short.
- Joyce Sáenz Harris - The Dallas Morning News (TNS)
In 1912, a young “remittance man” — an earl’s third son who aimlessly immigrated to British Columbia — stumbles into a forest and encounters a brief, inexplicable anomaly in time: a violin being played in a vast, echoing space.
- Tim Diovanni - The Dallas Morning News (TNS)
DALLAS — Rosalyn Story is a renaissance woman. In addition to performing in the Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra for over 30 years, she has worked as a freelance journalist and has written several books.
- Anthony Bukoski - Star Tribune (TNS)
Eight stories by a Canadian writer focus on the bonds and hurts of family.
- Connie Ogle - Star Tribune (TNS)
FICTION: Two teenage boys fall in love in a violent Glasgow neighborhood during the 1980s.
- Lorraine Berry - Star Tribune (TNS)
NONFICTION: Ben McGrath reads the water to write about a modern-day American voyageur who paddled the rivers from Montana to the Atlantic Ocean.
- Kevin Canfield - Star Tribune (TNS)
FICTION: In a dazzling sci-fi novel, likable characters land in strange situations, challenging their assumptions about human life and the passage of time.
Another Chicago book? Yes indeed, ‘A History Lover’s Guide’ spans the city’s birth to our cemeteries.
- Rick Kogan - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
CHICAGO — There are a lot of books written about Chicago and why not?
- Ellen Akins - Star Tribune (TNS)
FICTION: An electrifying companion to the Pulitzer Prize-winning 'A Visit From the Goon Squad.'
- By ANDREW DALTON - AP Entertainment Writer
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Rapper Tory Lanez was briefly jailed Tuesday after a judge said he had violated a protective order in a felony assault case in which he is charged with shooting rapper Megan Thee Stallion in the feet.
- AP
NEW YORK (AP) — Kansas' comeback victory over North Carolina to win the NCAA basketball championship was the most-viewed men's title game on cable television.
- David Matthews - New York Daily News (TNS)
WAP-ped down again.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Director Asghar Farhadi, the Iranian filmmaker behind the Oscar-winning films “A Separation” and “The Salesman,” remains embroiled in legal action over a claim of plagiarism revolving around his latest film.
- By DAVID BAUDER - AP Media Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — Despite a night of feel-good vibes and performances by the music industry's top acts, the Grammy Awards barely moved the needle as a television attraction.
- By TOM HAYS - Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — A jury began deliberating Tuesday at a U.S. trial stemming from an audacious scheme involving former Goldman Sachs bankers to ransack a Malaysian state investment fund known as 1MBD.
- AP
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The 100th anniversary of Doris Day's birthday is being recognized with a social-media fundraiser honoring her passion for animals.
- Mark Meszoros - The News-Herald (Willoughby, Ohio) (TNS)
Based on the enduring Sega video game franchise about a speedy blue creature, “Sonic the Hedgehog” raced into theaters in early 2020.
Sienna Miller says playing wronged woman in Netflix’s ‘Anatomy of a Scandal’ was ‘familiar terrain’ after Jude Law relationship
- Jami Ganz - New York Daily News (TNS)
Remember when Jude Law made headlines for cheating on fiancee Sienna Miller with his kids’ nanny? Well, so does the New York-born actress — and the experience ended up informing her “cathartic” performance as a wronged woman in Netflix’s “Anatomy of a Scandal.”
- The Associated Press
Cajun fiddler Michael Doucet fell and broke his hip in Alaska, and his Grammy-winning band had to perform there without him.