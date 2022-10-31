Officials say a painting by 19th-century French artist Henri de Toulouse-Lautrec was doused with fake blood at a Berlin museum. The incident was reminiscent of recent protests by climate activists but appeared to have no link to them. The work was being examined for damage. The foundation that oversees many of Berlin's museums said a person threw the liquid substance at the glass-covered “Clown” in the Alte Nationalgalerie on Sunday and then glued one of their hands to the wall next to the work. Security officials intervened quickly. Glue and dye had to be removed from the fabric-covered wall of the room where the work was located.