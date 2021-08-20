Crankshaft

Crankshaft
0
0
0
0
0

Hong Kong quarantine exemption for Nicole Kidman draws flak
World
AP

Hong Kong quarantine exemption for Nicole Kidman draws flak

  • By MATTHEW CHENG and JANICE LO - Associated Press

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong’s granting of a quarantine exemption to Hollywood star Nicole Kidman is drawing criticism from lawmakers as the city tightens entry restrictions for international travelers to control the coronavirus.

Entertainment
AP

Michael Rapaport shares his favorite memories from work in film, TV

  • Neal Justin - Star Tribune (TNS)

There's a reason you haven't seen character actor Michael Rapaport on screen much the past three years. He's been on the road performing stand-up, and will be in Minnesota at Mall of America's House of Comedy next weekend.

Entertainment
AP

Review: In disturbing 'The Night House,' horror comes from within

  • Adam Graham - The Detroit News (TNS)

The scares in "The Night House" don't come from chainsaw-wielding psychos or from hockey mask-wearing boogeymen attacking in the dark. They come from pain, trauma and the revealing of deeply disturbing truths.

Entertainment
AP

Review: The animated 'Cryptozoo' is a sexy, political, wildly imagined beast of a movie

  • Justin Chang - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

"Cryptozoo" has, in more than one sense, the horniest opening scene of any movie this year: It begins with a star-gazing hippie couple making love in a forest and ends with one of them getting gored by a unicorn. Like the rest of Dash Shaw's eccentric and imaginative animated feature, the se…

+5
Review: 'The Protege' is a sleek and derivative diversion
Entertainment
AP

Review: 'The Protege' is a sleek and derivative diversion

  • By MARK KENNEDY - AP Entertainment Writer

Maggie Q should really be the star of “The Protege.” She's in virtually every scene, whether covered in blood or couture. But top billing for this thriller goes to Michael Keaton, who saunters in by the 22-minute mark. What does a girl have to do?

Entertainment
AP

Britney Spears is under investigation for misdemeanor battery

  • Richard Winton - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

LOS ANGELES — The Ventura County Sheriff's department has launched a misdemeanor battery investigation into Britney Spears after one of her housekeepers reported to deputies that the pop singer struck her during an argument.

Entertainment
AP

Neil Young pulls out of Farm Aid, citing coronavirus concerns

  • Susan Dunne - Hartford Courant (TNS)

HARTFORD, Conn. — Neil Young has pulled out of the Farm Aid benefit concert that is scheduled in Hartford on Sept. 25, Young announced on his official site on Wednesday. Young is one of several artists to cancel or postpone national concert dates as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Entertainment
AP

Review: Netflix's new campus comedy is a mess. The marvelous Sandra Oh holds it together

  • Robert Lloyd - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

In "The Chair," a new Netflix series created by actor Amanda Peet and Annie Julia Wyman, Sandra Oh plays Dr. Ji-Yoon Kim, newly installed head of the English department at Pembroke University, a small, lower-tier Ivy. (The locale is unstated in the show, but the show was filmed in Pittsburgh…

Entertainment
AP

Water Is Life protest concert draws diverse, dedicated crowd to Duluth waterfront

  • Chris Riemenschneider - Star Tribune (TNS)

DULUTH, Minn. — He wasn't yet a fan of Bon Iver or Hippo Campus, but George Martin loves Bob Seger. So the Vietnam and Korean War veteran was touched to have Seger's song "Like a Rock" dedicated to him from Bayfront Festival Park on Wednesday afternoon.

Amazon to stream Academy of Country Music Awards in 2022
Entertainment
AP

Amazon to stream Academy of Country Music Awards in 2022

  • By KRISTIN M. HALL - AP Entertainment Writer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Academy of Country Music Awards is making the streaming switch, moving from a TV network to Amazon Prime Video and marking the first time the streaming service will exclusively air an awards show.