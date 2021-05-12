The following are Wednesday's television listings for the local PBS stations:
- By LYNN ELBER AP Television Writer
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Elon Musk moved a cryptocurrency's value and TV ratings with his “Saturday Night Live” appearance.
- By KEVIN McGILL Associated Press
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A Louisiana man whose seriously ill son gained fame in New Orleans for his devotion to the Saints football team was sentenced to eight years in prison Tuesday for drug trafficking and for fraudulently capitalizing on his son's illness with a phony charity.
- By LYNN ELBER and MARK KENNEDY AP Entertainment Writers
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Norman Lloyd, whose role as kindly Dr. Daniel Auschlander on TV’s “St. Elsewhere” was a single chapter in a distinguished stage and screen career that put him in the company of Orson Welles, Alfred Hitchcock, Charlie Chaplin and other greats, has died. He was 106.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A DJ for rapper Jack Harlow has been charged with murder in a May 1 shooting at a nightclub in Louisville.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeVar Burton has found another way to share his love of reading.
- Peter Sblendorio New York Daily News (TNS)
It’s sweet news for BTS fans!
Donald Glover says TV and film are ‘getting boring’ because people are ‘afraid of getting cancelled’
- Muri Assunção New York Daily News (TNS)
The Donald (not that one) is tweeting about television shows, and people’s fear of being canceled.
- Christie D’Zurilla Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Millennial Michael Che just got a lesson in writing about Gen Z, thanks to social media critics who accused his “Gen Z Hospital” sketch of placing African American Vernacular English (AAVE) in the mouths of “Saturday Night Live” cast members and calling it comedy.
- Michael Ordoña Los Angeles Times (TNS)
After decades of hit movies and multiple awards, Leonardo DiCaprio probably has one of the best-known faces in Hollywood.
- Kate Feldman New York Daily News (TNS)
The creative team of “The Upshaws” took great care to avoid focusing on Black trauma that’s so deftly explored in “When They See Us” and “I May Destroy You.”
LONDON (AP) — A former English National Ballet principal dancer was convicted Tuesday of sexually assaulting young female dance students.
- By JEFF ROWE Associated Press
“While Justice Sleeps,” Stacey Abrams (Doubleday)
- Christi Carras Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Where were you when audio leaked of Tom Cruise unleashing an expletive-ridden rant on the crew of the seventh “Mission: Impossible” movie?
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Stacey Abrams' new political thriller was snapped up for a small-screen adaptation.
- By The Associated Press
Nonfiction
- Karu F. Daniels New York Daily News (TNS)
Nick Jonas isn’t taking his sex symbol status too seriously.
- By The Associated Press
- By The Associated Press
Movies US charts:
- David Matthews New York Daily News (TNS)
The plot’s neck thickens!
- Chris Jones Chicago Tribune (TNS)
Broadway’s Big Three — the smash-hit musicals “Hamilton,” “Wicked” and “The Lion King” — are scheduled to return together on Sept. 14.
John Mulaney and his wife Anna Marie Tendler are divorcing: ‘I am heartbroken that John has decided to end our marriage’
- Brandon Sapienza New York Daily News (TNS)
After being married for six years and together for over a decade, John Mulaney and Anna Marie Tendler have called it quits.