- Justin Chang - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
The opening shot of “Till” tells a wrenching story in miniature. On a bright day in 1955, Mamie Till-Mobley (Danielle Deadwyler) drives her son, Emmett (Jalyn Hall), to a department store in Chicago, hoping to pick up a few things before his upcoming trip to see their relatives down in Missi…
- Richard Guzman - The Orange County Register (TNS)
ANAHEIM, Calif. — When people walk into Serj Tankian’s new art exhibition in La Cañada Flintridge, the Grammy award-winning singer of Glendale-based rock band System of a Down doesn’t just want them to enjoy the visual representation of his mostly abstract and mixed media paintings.
- Mikael Wood - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — Rhian Teasdale doesn't take long to answer when asked to identify her last truly brutal hangover.
- Robert Lloyd - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — In June 2021, I wrote an essay for the Los Angeles Times that began, "I have come to understand that I have a thing for John Stamos." I had been watching him in the wonderful Disney+ series "Big Shot," in which he plays Marvyn Korn, a temperamental college basketball coach who …
- Carlos De Loera - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Scream queen Jamie Lee Curtis is laying her crown down and stepping away from her star-making role as Laurie Strode in the "Halloween" franchise after "Halloween Ends" hits theaters this Friday.
The following are Thursday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
"The Shop" has shelved an episode featuring Kanye "Ye" West after the rapper allegedly used the talk show "to reiterate more hate speech and extremely dangerous stereotypes," executive producer Maverick Carter said in a statement provided Wednesday to the Los Angeles Times.
- By LYNN ELBER - AP Television Writer
Angela Lansbury and Len Cariou were partners-in-crime on stage in “Sweeney Todd” and crime busters in episodes of TV’s “Murder, She Wrote.” The actors were also friends and admirers. They stayed in touch over the years after becoming the toasts of Broadway and Tony Award winners for Stephen Sondheim’s 1979 musical. Lansbury and Cariou made a point of speaking on their birthdays — Oct. 16 for Lansbury, Sept. 30 for Cariou. He guest-starred on a number of “Murder, She Wrote” episodes in the 1980s and early ’90s. The British-born Lansbury died Tuesday at age 96 in her Los Angeles home.
- Jami Ganz - New York Daily News (TNS)
Everywhere you look, there’s more than enough “Full House” content.
- Rodney Ho - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution (TNS)
The Marvel Studios “Blade” reboot, which was set to start production soon at Trilith Studios in Fayetteville, Georgia, has been pushed back to early 2023 after the original director departed.
- Carlos De Loera - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Taylor Swift had a lot to say Tuesday night on Instagram about her upcoming track with Lana Del Rey.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — Brandy has reportedly been hospitalized in Los Angeles after possibly suffering a seizure on Tuesday.
- Alexandra Del Rosario - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Trevor Noah was ready to rip into Kanye West for his latest controversies on Tuesday's episode of "The Daily Show," but he didn't "even know where to begin."
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Nearly 20 years later, Kelly Clarkson's "Breakaway" still has the power to bring audiences to tears.
- AP
Minka Kelly wants her fans to know that her life is not just a story of success. The actor and model known for “Euphoria,” “Titans,” “Friday Night Lights” and other shows is working on a book that publisher Henry Holt and Company calls “a gripping memoir of family, forgiveness, and the importance of finding inner strength.” Holt announced Wednesday that “Tell Me Everything” is scheduled to come out May 2. In a statement issued through her publisher, Kelly called the book a tribute to her mother and to all working-class single mothers.
- By DAVID BAUDER - AP Media Writer
CNN is launching its new morning show a week before the midterm elections, before a new set is even built, to try and take advantage of an expected bump in viewership at the time. The show will debut in temporary quarters in New York on Nov. 1. Kaitlan Collins, Poppy Harlow and Don Lemon were previously announced as hosts of the 6 to 9 a.m. Eastern show, which replaces the current “New Day.” It will be given the name of “CNN This Morning.” That's reminiscent of the former “CBS This Morning,” which both new CNN chief executive Chris Licht and his deputy, Ryan Kadro, once produced.
- By LYNN ELBER - AP Television Writer
The pickleball craze is getting the Stephen Colbert treatment for charity. Colbert will host CBS’ “Pickled,” described as a sports-comedy special featuring a celebrity pickleball tournament. Among the players: Dierks Bentley, Will Ferrell, Emma Watson, Daniel Dae Kim and Sugar Ray Leonard. Colbert will join Kenny Loggins in a national-anthem duet for the two-hour special airing at 9 p.m. EST Nov. 17 on CBS and streaming live and on demand on Paramount+. Teams will compete to benefit non-profit Comic Relief US, with viewers asked to contribute in support of programs aimed at addressing the root causes of poverty affecting children and families.
- Wendy Lee - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — A life-sized version of Vecna from popular sci-fi series "Stranger Things" and Queen Charlotte's throne from drama "Bridgerton" are coming to the Grove.
- By WILSON RING - Associated Press
The Italian opera singer Andrea Bocelli is suing a New Hampshire company that specializes in luxury jet service for providing him an older, noisier private aircraft than agreed upon. The lawsuit filed last month by Bocelli in federal court in New Hampshire also says the company violated the terms of its contract with Private Jet Services of Seabrook when during a flight from Santa Ana, California, to Cleveland, the crew announced they should expect a bumpy ride before landing in violation of the agreement that the crew not make on-board announcements about weather conditions and air turbulence “to avoid causing undue anxiety to Mr. Bocelli.” The company did not immediately return messages seeking comment.
- By ELISE RYAN - Associated Press
It’s the season of the sticks. It has been since July 8, when Noah Kahan released the first single from his third album by the same name, “Stick Season.” The Associated Press' Elise Ryan writes that the album brings Kahan's lyricism to the next level, exhibiting a newfound maturity in his tone and a musical confidence that shines as he explores his vulnerabilities and doubts, but also exhibits his growth. New England serves as inspiration in both his lyrics and sound, fueling tracks like the unapologetic odes “Northern Attitude" and “Homesick,” and the softer, almost conversational “Still.” “Stick Season” is out on Friday.
- By LINDSEY BAHR - AP Film Writer
An insomniac detective falls for a beautiful suspect in a suspicious death he’s investigating in Park Chan-wook’s “Decision to Leave," the Korean director's homage to film noir and Alfred Hitchcock. The case involves a dead mountain climber whose beautiful Chinese widow, Seo-rae (Tang Wei) becomes the object of obsession for the detective in the case, Hae-joon (Park Hae-il). Associated Press Film Writer Lindsey Bahr writes in her review that the film lulls the viewer, along with the protagonist, into a misty, dreamlike delirium until you’re not even certain of what’s right in front of your face. “Decision to Leave” is in limited theatrical release Friday.
- Rick Kogan - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
CHICAGO — In 1981, the MacArthur Foundation began awarding annual fellowships. These have consisted of monetary awards of $800,000 (an increase this year, bumped up from a decade ago and paid out in annual installments of $160,000 over five years) to do with whatever the awardees want.
- Chris Riemenschneider - Star Tribune (TNS)
MINNEAPOLIS — Maybe it was leaving Minnesota for sunny Los Angeles. Maybe it was re-emerging from COVID lockdown with a zest for life. Or maybe it was her destiny all along.