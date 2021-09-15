Crankshaft

Jessica Chastain redeems a televangelist in 'Tammy Faye'
Jessica Chastain redeems a televangelist in 'Tammy Faye'

  • By JAKE COYLE - AP Film Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — In the nearly 10 years it took for Jessica Chastain to get made a film about the Christian televangelist Tammy Faye Messner, she studied many of the kinds of things you'd expect — the hours of television footage, Fenton Bailey and Randy Barbato’s 2000 documentary. But one of …

Redbox's top 10 DVD rentals

  • Tribune News Service (TNS)

The top 10 DVD rentals at Redbox kiosks for the week of Sept. 6:

More than a 'nameless maid': A memoirist's manifesto on Latinx colorism

  • Jean Guerrero - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

Growing up in Miami in a family of immigrants from Nicaragua, Prisca Dorcas Mojica Rodríguez sought role models in Spanish-language films and in telecasts on Univision and Telemundo. But none of the Latina anchors and lead actors looked like her. They looked European, light-skinned. The time…

Don't Miss: 'In Kiltumper,' by Niall Williams and Christine Breen

  • Laurie Hertzel - Star Tribune (TNS)

In April 1985, Dublin-born Niall Williams ("This Is Happiness") and his American wife, Christine Breen, left New York City and moved to Breen's ancestral village in the far west of Ireland to write, paint and farm. They were dubious upon arriving at their remote stone cottage — "It was raini…

4 fall movies that celebrate the beauty of autumn

  • Moira Macdonald - The Seattle Times (TNS)

Summer movies — big popcorn-friendly extravaganzas — are a fairly specific genre; fall movies, maybe not. But maybe there’s a more precise way to think about fall movies: films that celebrate the special beauty of fall, with its trademark colors. Should you be in need of streaming something …

How ex-'Jeopardy!’ host Mike Richards acquitted himself as TV’s dead man walking

  • Robert Lloyd - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

LOS ANGELES — In the time between his being named the new host of “Jeopardy!” and being named the ex-new host of “Jeopardy!” Mike Richards taped a week’s worth of programs. (That is just a day’s work on the “Jeopardy!” set.) Because those were part of the narrative of the show — especially w…

Review: 'Harlem Shuffle,' by Colson Whitehead

  • Hamilton Cain - Star Tribune (TNS)

FICTION: Colson Whitehead's enthralling, evocative new novel transforms a petty heist into a resonant exploration of race and class.

Maggie Gyllenhaal is a natural-born director. Netflix gives her the spotlight

  • Glenn Whipp - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

TELLURIDE, Colo. — Maggie Gyllenhaal has devoured movies and books for as long as she can remember, and she always noticed that when it came to stories about women, it’d usually feel like some kind of fantasy or wish-fulfillment version of what it’s like to be actually be a woman.

Rarely seen Tennessee Williams story set in post-WWII Italy

  • By HILLEL ITALIE - AP National Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — For Tennessee Williams, Rome was a longtime love affair, “the capitol of my heart” with its skies of “stainless blue” and cathedral domes “bathed in golden light.”

Marilyn Manson's lawyer: Accuser consented to bodily fluids

  • By HOLLY RAMER - Associated Press

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A videographer who accuses Marilyn Manson of spitting and blowing his nose on her during a concert in New Hampshire consented to being exposed to bodily fluids, according to an attorney for the musical artist.