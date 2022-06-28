Marc Jacobs’ runway show in the grand, marbled lobby of the New York Public Library came exactly a year after his previous show in the same venue — the first in-person runway show since the pandemic had shut things down for a couple of seasons. It would have been hard back then to imagine that a year later, the pandemic would by no means be over. But New York hums along nonetheless, and so did Jacobs’ runway. Like last year, there was a futuristic feel to his designs, with outsized proportions, shiny materials, whimsical shapes and lots of color.