The following are Tuesday's television listings for the local PBS stations:
- By DAVID BAUDER AP Media Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — The Associated Press said Monday that it is launching a review of its social media policies after questions were raised about last week's firing of one of its journalists who had expressed pro-Palestinian views.
- Suzy Exposito Los Angeles Times (TNS)
David Ellefson, founding bassist of Grammy-winning thrash band Megadeth, has been dismissed from the band following allegations of sexual misconduct with a teenager. Singer-guitarist Dave Mustaine issued a statement via the band’s Twitter on Monday morning.
- Stephen Battaglio Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Rachel Campos-Duffy has signed on to co-host the weekend edition of the Fox News morning show “Fox & Friends,” replacing Jedidiah Bila.
- Angie Orellana Hernandez Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Netflix spared no expense in removing scandal-ridden comedian Chris D’Elia from director Zack Snyder’s “Army of the Dead” and replacing him with Tig Notaro.
- By NICOLE WINFIELD Associated Press
ROME (AP) — Eurovision Song Contest organizers said Monday that the lead singer of Italian glam rock band Maneskin tested negative for drug use, putting to an end speculation that had tarnished the band’s victory.
- By CAROLYN THOMPSON Associated Press
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Harvey Weinstein's extradition from New York to California to face rape and sexual assault charges faces further delays over paperwork issues raised by his lawyer, the attorney confirmed Monday.
- By SARA CLINE Associated Press/Report for America
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — As the Portland Trail Blazers continue their run in the NBA Western Conference Playoff, Gov. Kate Brown announced on Monday that the Moda Center will debut vaccinated sections this week where fully vaccinated fans will not need to wear a mask or physical distance.
- Christie D’Zurilla Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Morgan Wallen, the country star who fell from grace abruptly in February after being caught on video shouting a racist slur after a drunken night out in Nashville, Tennessee, won three Billboard Music Awards on Sunday night despite being banned from the event.
- Jim Harrington The Mercury News (TNS)
Chrissie Hynde covers Bob Dylan.
Kevin Spacey books first gig since sexual assault scandal, an Italian movie about wrongfully accused pedophile
- Kate Feldman New York Daily News (TNS)
Kevin Spacey is getting back in front of the camera.
- By The Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — Timothée Chalamet will play Willy Wonka in a musical based on the early life of Roald Dahl's eccentric chocolatier.
- By JILL LAWLESS Associated Press
LONDON (AP) — The British Museum’s new exhibition on the Roman Emperor Nero opens with a piece of fake news from the ancient world.
- Peter Sblendorio New York Daily News (TNS)
It’s a major music moment for fans of “American Idol.”
- By The Associated Press
Here’s a collection curated by The Associated Press’ entertainment journalists of what’s arriving on TV, streaming services and music platforms this week.
Alex Rodriguez is preparing for a ‘new beginning’ after Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck seemingly rekindle their romance
- Kate Feldman New York Daily News (TNS)
Alex Rodriguez is straight vibing as he — and the rest of the world — watches Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck pick up right where they left off.
- Kate Fedman New York Daily News (TNS)
The BBC said Monday that it will explore steps to make sure there are no more Martin Bashir-sized scandals.
- Katie Walsh Tribune News Service (TNS)
Three years ago, “The Office” star John Krasinski planted his flag as a big-budget genre filmmaker with the high-concept, sound-based monster movie “A Quiet Place.” The film, written by Bryan Woods and Scott Beck with Krasinski, was a piece of well-crafted schlock, impeccably sound-designed …
- Peter Sblendorio New York Daily News (TNS)
The times they are a-changin’, but the music of Bob Dylan remains a constant.
- Peter Sblendorio New York Daily News (TNS)
It was a good day for The Weeknd, as he received numerous coveted honors at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards.
- Meredith Blake and Mary McNamara Los Angeles Times (TNS)
The following contains major spoilers from the sixth episode of HBO's "Mare of Easttown."
- By JEFF ROWE Associated Press
“How Iceland Changed the World: The Big History of a Small Island,” by Egill Bjarnason (Penguin)