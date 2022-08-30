Growing up gay in the Deep South, Casey Parks always felt like a misfit. When she came out as a lesbian in college, her grandmother told her about growing up across the street from a woman who lived as a man named Roy. Parks sensed that Roy was a misfit too and years later, when she was a reporter, she decided to investigate his life. Associated Press reviewer Ann Levin says the book that Parks wrote about her experience, “Diary of a Misfit,” will likely strike a chord with readers who also feel they don’t belong. Published by Alfred A. Knopf, “Diary of a Misfit” will be released on Tuesday.