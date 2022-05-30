- AP
A German federal court is mulling a Jewish man’s bid to force the removal of a 700-year-old antisemitic statue from a church where Martin Luther once preached. It said Monday that it will deliver its verdict in the long-running dispute next month. The “Judensau,” or “Jew pig,” sculpture on the Town Church in Wittenberg is one of more than 20 such relics from the Middle Ages that still adorn churches across Germany and elsewhere in Europe. The case went to the Federal Court of Justice after lower courts ruled in 2019 and 2020 against plaintiff Michael Duellmann. He had argued that the sculpture was “a defamation of and insult to the Jewish people.”
- AP
Egypt has displayed a trove of ancient artifacts recently unearthed at the famed necropolis of Saqqara near Cairo. The artifacts were showcased on Monday at the feet of the Step Pyramid of Djoser in Saqqara. Egypt's top official with the Supreme Council of Antiquities said the find includes includes 250 painted sarcophagi with well-preserved mummies inside, as well as 150 bronze statues of ancient deities and bronze vessels used in rituals of Isis, the goddess of fertility in ancient Egyptian mythology, all from the Late Period, about 500 B.C. The artifacts will be transferred for a permanent exhibit at the new Grand Egyptian Museum, a mega project still under construction near the famed Giza Pyramids, just outside Cairo.
- By SYLVIA HUI - Associated Press
As a 9-year-old girl, Princess Elizabeth appeared with her family on Buckingham Palace’s balcony to mark her grandfather George V’s Silver Jubilee. Elizabeth, now 96, is expected to take to the same balcony this Thursday to smile and wave at millions celebrating her Platinum Jubilee — 70 years on the throne. The balcony appearance is the centerpiece of almost all royal celebrations in Britain. This year it will be notable for the absence of Prince Andrew, Prince Harry and his wife Meghan. The queen said only working royals will be included for the photo moment. Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, and Prince William and his family will be on the balcony next to the queen. Harry, Meghan and their children are still coming to the U.K. for the festivities.
- Stephen Thomas Erlewine - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Ronnie Hawkins, the rowdy rockabilly singer who was instrumental in the formation of the pioneering Americana group the Band, died on Sunday. He was 87.
- AP
Ronnie Hawkins, a brash rockabilly star from Arkansas who became a patron of the Canadian music scene has died at age 87. His wife Wanda confirmed the death on Sunday. Hawkins nicknamed himself “The King of Rockabilly” and had minor hits in the 1950s with “Mary Lou” and “Odessa.” But he was best know for fostering rock and roll north of the border in Canada, where he brought together a backing group that would later become superstars on their own as The Band. In 2013, Hawkins was named a member of the Order of Canada for “his contributions to the development of the music industry in Canada."
- By LINDSEY BAHR - AP Film Writer
Tom Cruise got his first $100 million opening weekend with “Top Gun: Maverick.” Paramount Pictures said Sunday that in its first three days in North American theaters, “Top Gun: Maverick” earned an estimated $124 million in ticket sales. It’s a supersonic start for the long-in-the-works sequel and the film still has the wide-open skies of Memorial Day Monday to rake in even more cash. According to projections and estimates, by Monday’s close “Top Gun: Maverick” will likely have over $150 million. The film is playing on a record 4,735 North American screens.
- By DANICA KIRKA - Associated Press
Britain is getting ready for a party featuring mounted troops, solemn prayers — and a pack of dancing mechanical corgis. The nation will celebrate Queen Elizabeth II’s 70 years on the throne this week with four days of pomp and pageantry in central London. But behind the brass bands and the queen's appearance on the balcony of Buckingham Palace lies a drive to show that the royal family still remains relevant. The royals, sometimes criticized as being out of touch, want to show that their support comes from all parts of a society that has become more multicultural amid immigration from the Caribbean, South Asia and Eastern Europe. The jubilee is also part of the effort to prepare the public for the day when Prince Charles takes the throne.
- Joseph Wilkinson - New York Daily News (TNS)
Bo Hopkins, an actor made a memorable impression in films from the 1960s through 2020, died on Saturday. He was 80.
- Scott Travis - South Florida Sun-Sentinel (TNS)
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — The Dave Matthews Band has canceled its West Palm Beach concerts for this weekend after a band member came down with COVID-19.
- By MATTHEW BARAKAT - Associated Press
When the jury in Johnny Depp's libel suit against ex-wife Amber Heard resumes deliberations after the Memorial Day weekend, its focus will be on issues much removed from the public debate that has engulfed the proceedings. For six weeks, testimony focused on details of alleged abuse that Heard suffered. Public debate also focused on whether Heard is telling the truth about what she experienced. But the jury has been tasked not with determining who was abused, but whether Heard defamed Depp when she wrote a newspaper piece about domestic violence. Depp says he was defamed, even though the article doesn't mention him. The jury verdict form spells out multiple hurdles Depp must clear to prevail.