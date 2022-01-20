Michael Phillips: ‘A projectile, hurled into the future.’ Why silent film star Buster Keaton is the subject of 2 new books and speaks directly to our own nervous times
- Michael Phillips - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
At some point in my childhood, there it was: My first Buster Keaton.
- Glenn Whipp - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
It wasn't supposed to go down in the kitchen.
My worst moment: ‘Succession’ star Brian Cox on his first big TV opportunity slipping through his fingers
- Nina Metz - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
On HBO’s “Succession,” Brian Cox has played the billionaire media baron and bruising father Logan Roy to much acclaim. It’s a thrillingly profane performance that’s impossible to look away from.
What would 3 star tenor saxophonists sound like on the same record? A Chicago label wondered the same thing
- Hannah Edgar - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
CHICAGO — If its title didn’t already tip you off, “Tenor Time” — out on jazz label AFAR Music this Friday — declares what it’s all about from the very first track. An uptempo rhythm section, flavored with sly chromaticism by pianist and AFAR founder and owner Richard D. Johnson, plugs along…
- AP
GENEVA (AP) — Rock ‘n’ roll icon Tina Turner and her husband have reportedly bought a 70-million-Swiss-franc ($76 million) estate with 10 buildings, pond, stream, swimming pool and boat dock on Lake Zurich.
The following are Thursday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
- By DAVID BAUDER - AP Media Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — For the first half of one of his rare news conferences as president, Joe Biden stuck to an organized plan, calling on reporters from a list in a binder.
- AP
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — John Adams’ version of “Antony and Cleopatra” will have its world premiere on Sept. 10 on the opening weekend of the San Francisco Opera’s 100th season.
- By JAKE COYLE - AP Film Writer
When we last we saw George MacKay running, he was sprinting full-tilt across a World War I battlefield. In “1917,” the British actor played a soldier tasked with delivering a message that a soon-to-be-launched offensive is doomed to fail.
- Julie Hinds - Detroit Free Press (TNS)
He's an Emmy-winning actor. A movie star. A singer/songwriter. A resident of Chelsea, Michigan.
Britney Spears asks sister Jamie Lynn Spears to stop talking ‘derogatorily’ in cease-and-desist letter
- Peter Sblendorio - New York Daily News (TNS)
The disharmony between Britney Spears and her younger sister continued as the pop star fired off a cease-and-desist letter.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Rapper Cardi B, who was born in New York’s Washington Heights neighborhood and raised in the Bronx, is covering funeral expenses for victims of an apartment fire that killed 17 people.
- Joseph Wilkinson - New York Daily News (TNS)
Yvette Mimieux, the striking and private actress who broke out in 1960′s “The Time Machine,” died Tuesday. She was 80.
- Greg Braxton - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Batman versus Superman.
- By JAKE COYLE - AP Film Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — Yvette Mimieux, the blond and blue-eyed 1960s film star of “Where the Boys Are,” "The Time Machine" and “Light in the Piazza,” has died. She was 80.
- By MARK KENNEDY - AP Entertainment Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — Some TV characters have lofty goals. They want to find a soul mate, a fulfilling career or their place in the world. Then there's Harrison. When we first meet him, he just hopes to walk to the coffee shop alone.
- By MARK KENNEDY - AP Entertainment Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — HBO and HBO Max have become the top contenders at the GLAAD Media Awards with a combined 19 nominations, landing the bulk of its nods for its TV shows like “Hacks,” “The Other Two” and “The Sex Lives of College Girls.”
- By RON NIXON - Associated Press
“Strictly a One-Eyed Jack," John Mellencamp (Republic Records)
- Peter Sblendorio - New York Daily News (TNS)
“Spider-Man” star Willem Dafoe is swinging by “Saturday Night Live” later this month to host an upcoming episode.
- Larry McShane - New York Daily News (TNS)
NEW YORK — Grammy-winning Bronx native Cardi B pledged Wednesday to cover the funeral costs of all 17 victims of a high-rise building fire in her home borough.
- Katie Walsh - Tribune News Service (TNS)
'THE KING'S DAUGHTER'
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
A number of entertainment figures and fashion luminaries have taken to social media to memorialize style titan André Leon Talley, who died Tuesday at 73 in New York.